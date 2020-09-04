expand
September 4, 2020

Jaqueline Yvonne Holcombe Davis

By Staff Reports

Jaqueline Yvonne Holcombe Davis
Montevallo

Jaqueline Yvonne Holcombe Davis “Mama D”, of Montevallo, went to be with the Lord on her 90th birthday, Thursday, Sept. 3.

She is survived by her children, Terry Davis (Anita) Of Wilsonville and Tammy Davis Hayes (Michael) of Gardendale; granddaughters, Chanda Jennings (Brian) of Wilsonville, Stacie Lightsey (Britton) Winfield, and Kendra Parten (Jeremy) of Columbiana; great grandchildren, Collin Jennings, Blake Jennings Alexa Lightsey, Averie Lightsey, Ace Parten, and Mason Parten; brothers, Duane Holcombe, Dalwyn Holcombe, Dale Holcombe, Daymon Holcombe; sisters, Sharon Key, and Shawn Boroughs; and her special friend WC Garrett.

Mama D is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Chandler L. Davis; parents, Edith Morgan and Hermus Holcombe; and brother, Gary Holcombe.

Mama D loved her lunchroom children at Montevallo Elementary, where she worked there for several years. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were blessed to have had such an amazing grandmother. If you knew Mama D, then you knew how full of life she was, the selflessness that she demonstrated daily and oh the fun she brought to everyone’s lives. She was everything and a whole lot more of what a grandmother was supposed to be. Her smile lit up the room when she was with her friends and family. Mama D will be greatly missed.

Her services will be held in the Charter Funeral Home Chapel, Tuesday, Sept. 8. Her visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. She will be interned in Mount Era Cemetery on Hwy 26.

Charter Funeral Home directing.

