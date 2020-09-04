expand
September 4, 2020

Land transactions for the week of Sept. 6, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 5:27 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Aug. 20-25:

Aug. 20

-Kevin Dybvig to Phillip Landers, for $340,000, for Lot 46 in Altadena Woods 2nd & 5th Sectors.

-Sarah Walker to Donald Ray Person, for $264,900,f or Lot 43 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2.

-Efrat Daniely to Marilyn J. King, for $231,000, for Lot 1 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster.

-Glenn Donaldson to Michael Shane Brooks, for $429,000, for Lot 1-64 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-O. Swinnea to Emad A. Jabr, for $250,000, for Lot 403 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.

-Carylon Higgins to Carylon Higgins, for $5,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Robert Mason to Thompson Realty Co. Inc., for $150,000, for Lot 137 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 114, 118, 119, 120, 129, 130, 137, 138 & 143.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Keith Levi Leisher, for $525,789, for Lot 528 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-Merle Schukoske to Tara Webb, for $315,000, for property in Section 29, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Ebsco Industries Inc. to Goldenberg Holdings LLC, for $599,488, for Lot 5-B2A in Tattersale Park Resurvey No. 7.

-Joshua Holcomb to James E. Mitchell, for $215,000, for Lot 17 in Willow Oaks Final Plat.

-Joshua Hamner to Jeffrey L. Hamner, for $1,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Robert Cerfolio to Robert J. Cerfolio, for $144,640, for Lot 10 in Stagg Run.

-Robert Cerfolio to Robert J. Cerfolio, for $176,070, for Lot 9 in Stagg Run.

-Robert Cerfolio to Rolo 7 LLC, for $744,920, for Lot 16 in Cahaba Oaks.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jayanaben Patel, for $466,172, for Lot 534 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-Heath Davenport to Josh Gillaspie, for $279,900, for Lot 620 in Windstone Phase 6.

-Evan Dix to Katherine L. Conway, for $307,000, for Lot 11 in Emerald Parc.

-Kristen Gillaspie to Harmony Mathews, for $175,000, for Lot 122 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Casey Moseley to Zackery Allen Lee, for $283,000, for Lot 9-69 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Jennifer Hinds to Miriam Del Carmen Islas Martinez, for $244,000, for Lot 46 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.

-Jason Caldwell to Christopher E. Burke, for $440,000, for Lot 128 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-FKH SFR Propco A LP to FKH SFR Propco A LP, for $13,043,400, for Lot 14 in Shady Hill.

-Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP to FKH SFR Propco A LP, for $505,000, for Lot 64 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1 Amended Plat.

-Eleanor Sandusky to Eleanor G. Sandusky, for $81,850, for Lot 3-29 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Deborah Stephens to Nikia R. Morrow, for $162,500, for Lot 11 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Joseph Benson to Patrick Riley, for $115,000, for Lot 56 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-G. Moore to Carson Furr, for $455,000, for Lot 518 in Eagle Point 5th Sector.

-Darby Hooten to Michael Andrew Ceravolo, for $179,000, for Lot 99 in Hidden Forest.

-F&W Investments Inc. to Andrew Douglas, for $62,500, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Kenneth Chance to Kenya Middleton, for $35,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Sandra Battles to Francis W. Griggs, for $279,900, for Lot 5 in Inverness Cove Phase I Resurvey #2.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Patricia A. Anderson, for $327,960, for Lot 1046 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Forrest Roberson to Christian Edward Ackerman, for $272,000, for Lot 42 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Christopher M. Selby, for $470,000,f or Lot 911 in Riverwoods Eights Sector Phase II Sector F.

-Naila Siddiqui to Forrest M. Roberson, for $390,900, for Lot 48 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Bruce Liles to Zachary A. Russell, for $248,000, for Lot 39 in Royal Oaks Third Sector First Addition.

-Jimmy Mangina to Erica Michelle Monypenny, for $260,000, for Lot 54 in Laceys Grove Phase 1.

-Rachel Mitrovski to Jeffrey Davis, for $344,500, for Lot 60 in Belvedere Cove Phase II.

-Reginald Monypenny to Raeann S. Donnenwirth, for $192,000, for Lot 17 in Hamlet Fourth Sector.

-Jerald Blackerby to Blakely McBee, for $4,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

Aug. 21

-Janice Piland to Xi D. Wang, for $147,500, for Lot 19 in Ashley Brook.

-Jacob Owen to Donna S. Elliott, for $214,200, for Lot 1192 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Victoria Guarino to Robert Lane Cowsert, for $157,000, for Lot 14 in Daventry Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Helena Utility Board, for $50,000, for in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5 Common Area A.

-Kay Clarke to Elisabeth McCord, for $285,500, fo rLot 55 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Chris Verbitski to Mercedes Shavon Turner, for $175,000, for Lot 116 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Michael Atchison to Bari Rasco Lawson, for $219,500, for Lot 17 in Southern Hills Sector 5.

-Roger Miller to Roger A. Miller, for $231,735, for property in Sector 8, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Blenda Bigelow to James Scoggins, for $159,700, for Lot 1 in Triple Springs First Sector First Addition.

-Brewer Family Trust to Richard W. Brewer, for $106,700, for Lot 9 in Cedar Grove Estates.

-Ethan Key to Gregory Shivener, for $260,000, for Lot 18 in Chaparral Second Sector.

-Marcus Brewer to DAL Properties LLC, for $56,500, for Lot 316 in Lakewood Phase 3.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Brandi L. Allbritton, for $429,718, for Lot 533 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-Camie Funk to Camie Jo Funk, for $71,300, fo rLot 91 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-James Patrick to Jerald Glenn Kirkland, for $4,000, for Lot 5 in G. A. Nabors.

-Mitchell Goyne to Micah Shoemaker, for $480,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone 8th Sector Phase I.

-Haden Johnson to Jennifer P. Thigpen, for $245,000, for Lot 7 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Allen Paulk to Christopher Travis Willis, for $79,900, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $342,000, for Lot 637 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Bradi Brumfield to Stephen D. Downey, for $150,000, for Lot 40 in Meriweather Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Eagles Nest Development LLC to A J Custom Homes LLC, for $81,084.97, for Lot 6 in Eagle Nest.

-After Jack LLC to Prominence Homes & Communities LLC, for $600,000, for Lot 90 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Steven Hoffman to H F V LLC, for $258,000, for Lot 372 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector II.

-DAL Properties LLC to Joshua B. Cavender, for $407,485, for Lot 2418 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Wallis Nicholson to Jon Tyler Stone, for $310,000, for Lot 22 in Sunny Meadows.

Aug. 24

-Lake Davidson Properties LLC to Johnathan Richard Stumpf, for $249,000, for Lot 20 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended Map.

-David Acton Building Corporation to Abraham Sims, for $685,000, for Lot 2827 in Highland Lakes 28th Sector.

-Keith Bearden to Amie B. Stamba, for $280,000, for Lot 536 in Riverwoods Fifth Sector Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Chris Mewbourne to Cruz Paredes, for $2,900, for Lot 6 in Aldmont Extension Map.

-John Watson to William Riley, for $580,000, for Lot 1 in Riverbend Trail Estates.

-Tom Bradford to Doke D. Massa, for $200,000, for Lot 77 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Christopher Taylor to Roger A. Miller, for $99,000, for Lot 805 in Gables A Condominium.

-Gregory Silas to Jane Cooper, for $295,000, for Lot 11 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Tiger Eye Investment Inc. to SFR3 LLC, for $157,000, for Lot 72 in Union Station Phase II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Lisa McCraven Hood, for $317,900, for Lot 5112 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-William Baker to William T. Baker, for $179,500, for Lot 82 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Stuart X Stephenson Jr Management Trust to Alvin L. Hammers, for $609,700, for Lot 59 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase 2.

-Jacob Gordon to James Coggins, for $255,000, for Lot 34 in Grandview Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster.

-Andrew Phelps to Steven Andrew Hanna, for $200,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Debra Waller to Debra A. Waller, for $155,000, for Lot 23 in Fieldstone Park Fourth Sector.

-Terry Brown to Timothy Morrison, for $3,785,000, for Lot 114 in Shoal Creek Amended Map.

-Harry Adams to Isaac Whitley, for $205,000, for Lot 3 in C E Davis Family Subdivision.

-Highpointe Investments LLC to T E Stevens Company Inc., for $135,000, for property in Section 8, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Dannie Frachiseur to Steven M. Dinan, for $221,500, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Sarah Howard to Jared Raney, for $330,000, for Lot 613 in Forest Parks 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Mary Williams to Robert Andrew Hunter, for $106,000, for Lot 7 in Southern Pines Fourth Sector.

-Kimberly Carlisle to Joshua Chad White, for $146,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Steven Sheppard, for $246,250, for Lot 91 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Jacinta Ngig to Andrew Vaughn, for $121,000, for Lot 13 in Wildewood Village First Addition.

-Anna Lamb to Lynne A. Massey, for $205,000, for Lot 4 in Old Brook Place.

-Gay Fowler to Wesley T. McKeller, for $450,000, for Lot 8 in Meadow at Tara.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kelli Richeson, for $305,470, for Lot 94 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Lynne Massey to Adam Meter, for $215,000, for Lot 24 in Town of Adam Brown Phase 2.

-Nancy Davis to William Logan Behrle, for $75,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Brandon James to Abdulmounem Dabbous, for $349,000, for Lot 297 in Creekside Phase 2 Phase B Final Plat.

-Jacwes Properties LLC to Macie Alexandra Cooley, for $210,000, for Lot 11 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Fourth Addition.

-Flytob Properties LLC to Joshua E. Holtzclaw, for $265,000, for Lot 16 in Brynleigh Estates Givianpours Addition to Double Mountain.

-Troy Baker to Tiger Eye Investment Inc., for $132,000, for Lot 72 in Union Station Phase II.

-Patricia Lorino to Elisabeth S. Coleman, for $285,000, for Lot 29 in Villas Belvedere.

-James Warren to Allison M. Mitchell, for $90,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Dan Dooley to David White, for $559,900, for Lot 2 in Wildwood Park.

-James Glenn to Ashlea Courington, for $219,000, for Lot 904 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium.

-Daniel Williams to James Christopher Glenn, for $269,000, for Lot 20 in Edenton 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Brent Wells to Jeremy W. Combs, for $250,000, for Lot 33 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Final Plat.

-James Orourke to Brent R. Wells, for $190,000, for Lot 404 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-William Ricks to Roy A. Adkins, for $180,000, for Lot 3-29 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Charles Miller to Cody J. Hall, for $750,000, for Lot 31 in Greystone Farms North Phase 1 First Amended Plat.

-Louis Isaacson to Patriot Connections LLC, for $238,950, for Lot 13 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. to April Shell Brown, for $233,240, for Lot 76 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

Aug. 25

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ryan Andrew Batson, for $255,450, for Lot 1537 in Chelsea Park 15th Addition.

-Lisa L. Stacy Revocable Living Trust to Adam Gordon, for $279,000, for Lot 57 in Dunnavant Square.

-Gregory Shullek to Jordan Embry, for $160,000, for Lot 521 in Spring Gate Phase 5.

-James Brooks to Leigh Ann Russell Lee, for $310,000, for Lot 9 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Sharon Ziemak to Jacob H. Justice, for $249,900, fo rLot 25 in Chaparral Third Sector.

-Virginia Aycox to Hypaesha Dunn, for $205,000, for Lot 134 in Chesser Reserve Phase I.

-Holland Homes LLC to Steve Norman, for $628,310.93, for Lot 37 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Charles Morgan to Colby Pierce, for $150,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24, Range 15.

-JDW Properties II LLC to Circle K Stores Inc., for $2,212,495, for Lot 1 in Wadsworth Resurvey.

-Jerre Stallings to Ana Lockhart, for $320,000, for Lot 312 in Lake Forest Third Sector.

-Douglas Merrell to Nicole Gardner, for $57,200, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-James Wadsworth to JDW Properties II LLC, for $2,212,495, for Lot 1 in Wadsworth Resurvey.

-JDW Properties II LLC to Circle K Stores Inc., for $3,799,698, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Frank Rooks to Charles Brett Rooks, for $125,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Marie Vicinanzo to Jordan Allen Dye, for $376,000, for Lot 35 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.

-Christopher Scoggins to Tiffany Cahill, for $193,500, for Lot 22 in Buck Creek Landing.

-John Wooten to Larry F. Reese, for $314,900, for Lot 7-218 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-DAL Properties LLC to Robert Dwight Wilson, for $361,321, for Lot 2416 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Ronald Payton to Gwendolyn Juett, for $186,000, for Lot 58 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-DAL Properties LLC to Natanael Afanador Villa, for $519,900, for Lot 2227 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-Donna Lunsford to Juan Tesorero, for $173,000, for Lot 44 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Doris Reynolds, for $316,700, for Lot 87 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Tan Nguyen to Rafeeq Ahmedali Bardai, for $400,000, fo rLot 28 in Arbor Hill Phase I Final Plat.

-Stanley Funches to Kenterrio Steele, for $273,980, for Lot 442 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Douglas T. Johnson, for $532,669, for Lot 529 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-Dixie Rice to Sean C. Rice, for $142,520, for Lot 17 in Mission Hills Second Sector.

-Jane Rich to Fred E. Self, for $150,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Medical Mile LLC to BBV Alabaster LLC, for $1,050,000, for Lot 41 in Nickerson Scott Survey.

-Ruth Huey Moorer Testamentary Family Trust to Jacob Scott Moorer, for $113,000, for Lot 33 in Meadow Brook Seventh Sector Second Phase.

-Andrew Kennedy to Maria E. G. Robertson, for $293,900, for Lot 59 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-Desmond Ingram to Deborah B. Bowden, for $195,000, fo rLot 1003 in Old Cahaba 10th Sector.

-Huey Patricia Deerman to Samuel Bennett Boshell, for $166,800, for Lot 1 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

