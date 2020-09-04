Marriages for the week of Sept. 6, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 24-28:

-Kordarrius Wyatt to Jacquelyn Nicole Holt.

-Lauren Grant to Zane Mitchell Stephens.

-Logan Wilson to Madalyn Rae Swinsick.

-Gabriela Moreno to Arturo Quintana.

-Timothy Flowers to Eliza Ann Davis.

-Zachary Loggins to Cathy Jo Manderson.

-Joshua Stone to Allison Lauren Wilson.

-Avery Preuc to Molly Grace Brumfield.

-Hunter Smith to Leslie Elaine Bennett.

-Mark Smith to Latisha Lynn Nixon.

-Caleb Baxter to Lauren Elizabeth Bradshaw.

-Aysha Johnson to D. Jon Bryant Nicaro.

-Jamaul Walter to Brenita Roshandra Ingram.

-Dillon McDaniel to McKinsey Grace Locklin.

-Matthew West to Maygan Rebeca Hamilton.

-Shawn Linn to Tina Louise Adams.

-Courtney Smith to Ryan Russell Hamrac.

-Taylor Bice to Aaron Grant Wykoff.

-Carl Jett to Shanna Joyce Burrell Wilkinson.

-Shaquonda Pitts to Quentin Earnest Maurice Brown.

-Jonta Pritchett to Andrea L. Miya Mills.

-Sandra Woodard to Edwin Tsay.

-Oscar Carranza to Brenda Yaneth Espinoza Ponce.

-Joseph Wipperman to Elizabeth Lashae Hartley.

-John Ward to Donna D. Coleman.

-Caitlin Jones to Cody Shane Gray.

-Jennifer Bond to Robert Wade Kirkland.

-Carolann Langford to Jonathan Alan Hyde.