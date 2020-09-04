expand
September 4, 2020

The Pelham Parks and Rec department has released a fall activity guide featuring a variety of different activities for residents. (File)

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases fall activity guide

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:44 am Friday, September 4, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – Pelham Parks and Recreation has released its fall program guide which features a variety of recreation opportunities for residents to occupy themselves with over the coming months.

The guide details the department’s offerings for this autumn including sports, fitness classes and special activities that are accessible for all members of the community. New activities available include adult basketball and Pickleball.

“Pelham Parks and Recreation aims to improve the quality of life and provide essential services in the form of increased health and wellness, special interest, and arts and culture programming for youth, families, seniors, and all that live in Pelham,” said Director of Pelham Parks and Recreation D. Tyrell McGirt.

As the Pelham Senior Center is closed due to safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, the city felt it was more important than ever to provide recreation and entertainment for the city’s active seniors.

“We want to keep them healthy, connected and engaged during these unprecedented times,” said Assistant Director Alicia Walters. “We will continue to be creative and provide a variety of programs, such as virtual exercise, drive-up musical entertainment and small groups, all while focusing on health and safety.”

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I have attended all of the senior programs offered during COVID,” Tillie Landers said. “I enjoy coming to these programs because I get to see my old friends. We have a wonderful time together, even if we are social distancing. If it wasn’t for these programs, I would be sitting at home feeling very lonely.”

City leaders and the Parks and Recreation Department are working together to be able to provide a wide array of activities for the city’s residents, while staying healthy during this pandemic a priority.

“We are constantly monitoring local health trends and recommendations from health experts. Should we have to limit what we’re offering for safety reasons, we will communicate that on our website and social media platforms,” McGirt said.

For more information about activities and events provided, the fall program guide is available at Pelhamalrecreation.com.

News

