expand
Ad Spot

September 4, 2020

Police reports for the week of Sept. 6, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 5:35 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1-Aug. 31:

Alabaster

Aug. 25

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 100 block of Warwick Circle.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway. An electronic vape/smoking device was confiscated.

-Found property from the 2400 block of U.S. 31. A Keltec firearm was recovered.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Cohill Drive. A single occupancy dwelling sustained $3,500 in damages.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast. A Taurus firearm valued at $300 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2001 Toyota Sequoia sustained $100 in damages.

-Property damage from the 9900 block of Alabama 119. A 2014 Nissan Sentra sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 2000 block of Diane Lane. A Samsung Smart TV valued at $2,000, TV valued at $150, Apple iPad valued at $300 and Apple TV box valued at $200 were stolen.

Aug. 26

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $50.48 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Corporate Woods Circle. Money in the amount of $27,876.51 was stolen.

-Information only from the 100 block of Douglas Drive.

-Harassment communications from the 800 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

-Trespassing notice from the 700 block of Fulton Springs Road.

Aug. 27

-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $700.86 was stolen.

-Information only from Railroad Avenue, Maylene.

Aug. 28

-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Waxwing Trace.

-Identity theft from the 70 block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 200 block of Old Highway 31. A front door valued at $450 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2015 Ford F-150 sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation-assault from the 300 block of Eighth Street Southwest. Marijuana and drugs/narcotics equipment were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 600 block of Olde Towne Way.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 500 block of Mission Hills Road.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Public intoxication, criminal trespass third degree from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. Two knives were confiscated.

-Theft of property third degree, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. A wallet valued at $100 and contents were stolen.

Aug. 29

-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. An Alabama driver’s license was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $89.97 was stolen; a glass pipe with burnt residue, a cut straw with white residue, two $1 bills and a baggie of a white, glassy substance were confiscated.

-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 100 block of Falling Waters Lane.

Aug. 30

-Information; death report from the 400 block of Sweet Leaf Lane.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive. A 2020 Ford Explorer was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $183.32 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $48.92 was stolen.

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North. A purse/handbag/wallet was recovered.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Timber Ridge Trace. A tire was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $65.96 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $104.63 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $308.20 was stolen.

-Found property from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. Methadone valued at $40 was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. General merchandise valued at $160.73 was stolen.

-Information only report from the 500 block of North Grande View Trail.

 

Calera

Aug. 21

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Agency assist from I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to business property, burglary third degree from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 900 block of 18th Street.

-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon from Shelby County 42 and Alabama 25.

Aug. 22

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Exit 234 of I-65 North.

-Agency assist, Safe Streets Ordinance violation from Shelby County 12 at Shelby County 22.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Incident from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Attempted suicide from Apricot Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 900 block of Savannah Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from the 2000 block of Rossburg Place.

-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle-theft of property from the 1000 block of Garnet Drive.

Aug. 23

-Incident from U.S. 31 and Alabama 70.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and 16th Street.

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from the 2000 block of Rossburg Place.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-any substance from the 11700 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 11700 block of Alabama 25.

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from the 2000 block of Rossburg Place.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of McMahon Highlands.

-Animal bite from 18th Street and 20th Avenue.

-Receiving stolen property second degree from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Disorderly conduct-failure to obey police officer, obstructing government operations, DUI-combined substance from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 200 block of Union Station Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Winners Circle.

Aug. 24

-Possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 near Shelby County 147.

-Property damage from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Alabama 70.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, tampering with physical evidence from Shelby County 42.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Gould Road Summerhill, Columbiana.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine from Shelby County 42.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Exit 234 of I-65 North.

-Incident from the 700 block of 17th Street.

-Incident from the 800 block of Daventry Lane.

-DUI-any substance from the 230-mile marker of I-65.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 10900 block of Ninth Street.

Aug. 25

-Information from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Open container, reckless driving from I-65 North.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Duty to give information and render aid from Shelby County 22.

-Incident from the 300 block of Maggie Way.

Aug. 26

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Tolenson Road and Shelby County 42.

-Theft of property first degree (information) from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property third degree from the 6300 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, attempting to elude, duty to remain at scene of accident from the 6300 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, attempting to elude from the 6300 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 32500 block of U.S. 31.

Aug. 27

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sunset Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative, DUI-any substance from I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, possession by a pistol by a drunk/addict, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear from the 242-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.

-Information from the 4900 block of Stonecreek Way.

-Theft of property third degree from the 800 block of Savannah Lane.

-Attempting to elude from the 200 block of Pecan Lane.

Aug. 28

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Possession of marijuana first degree from Carrington Lane.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 89.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 700 block of Main Street, Montevallo.

-Domestic incident from the 15800 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from the 9400 block of Shelby County 22.

 

Harpersville

July 2

-Impoundment from Vincent.

July 4

-Impoundment from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.

July 7

-Theft of property-shoplifting from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

July 10

-Burglary of residence from the 200 block of Shelby County 62.

July 11

-Overdose from Woodland Road.

July 17

-Miscellaneous incident from an unnamed location.

July 18

-Found property from the 5400 block of U.S. 280.

July 19

-Domestic incident from the 4500 block of U.S. 280.

 

Helena

Aug. 24

-Possession of marijuana second degree from a parking lot on Roy Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree, violation of a domestic violence protection order, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest, DUI-any substance, disorderly conduct from the 100 block of Cedar Bend Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required from Helena Marketplace.

Aug. 25

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

-Theft of property third degree from Cedar Bend Drive.

-Firearms license required from Shelby County 52 East at Plantation Place.

Aug. 26

-Property damage from Helena Marketplace.

Aug. 28

-Property damage from Helena Road.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of River Valley Terrace.

-Domestic incident from Bentmoor Way.

Aug. 29

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs from Shelby County 52 East and Shelby County 95.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 400 block of Fieldstone Drive.

Aug. 30

-Criminal mischief third degree from Lake Davidson Lane.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive.

-Property damage from Shelby County 52 West near Riverwoods Parkway.

 

Montevallo

Aug. 27

-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-criminal mischief from Melton Street (residence/home). Damaged was miscellaneous wall art valued at $25.

Aug. 28

-Larceny/theft-TOP 2, $500-less than $1,500 from Highway 25 (specialty store). Stolen was $1,200 valued at $1,200.

-Assault-simple assault from Montevallo Villas Apartment Complex (residence/home).

Aug. 29

-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 0.7 grams; green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and small glass pipe containing burnt marijuana residue valued at $6.

Aug. 30

-Information only from Fairview Circle (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Vine Street (residence/home).

Aug. 31

-Burglary-residence-force and larceny/theft-theft-from residence, $500-less than $1,500  from Motley Avenue (residence/home). Damaged was a back door frame and copper wire valued at $1,700. Stolen was a Poulan push mower, 12,000 BTU Window AC unit and 18,000 BTU window AC unit valued at $1,120.

Sept. 1

-Assault-domestic-harassment-family and obstructing police-interference with a domestic violence from Graham Street (parking lot/garage.).

-Information only from Overland Road (residence/home).

-Liquor-PI appears in public place under influence from AL-25 (supermarket).

 

Pelham

Aug. 23

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Holland Trail (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Aug. 24

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $1.

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Aug. 25

-Criminal mischief from the 700 Block of Cahaba Manor Trail (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $400.

-Theft from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was services valued at $1,052.

-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was services valued at $343.87.

-Fraud from the 1100 Block of Yeager Parkway (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Aug. 27

-Theft from the 1300 Block of Caliston Way (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was assorted papers valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a seat valued at $1,000.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

University of Montevallo opens new College of Business building

News

UAB hires former Pelham player as assistant coach

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church celebrates longtime pastor’s birthday

Business

Big Lupo Pizza Café coming to Calera

280 Main Story

OMSP named to 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards list

News

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases fall activity guide

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Community Give Backers helping hurricane victims

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools to serve meals at no cost to students

Helena

Helena church collecting supplies for hurricane victims

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Schools proposes $77 million budget

Alabaster Main Story

ACS providing free meals to all students

Helena

Helena local wins Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Claire

Helena

Helena Market Days wraps up a successful season

280 Main Story

Chelsea releases first video in new marketing campaign

Montevallo

UM opens new Center for the Arts

280 Reporter

Shelby County Small Business of the Year nominations being accepted

280 Reporter

Council approves rezoning, annexation ordinances

280 Reporter

Students, colleagues surprise 2 Elvin Hill retirees

Calera

Calera farmer helps fellow veterans in need

Montevallo

Memorial service held at EJI marker in Montevallo

Helena

Helena sweeps tri-match with Jackson-Olin, Hillcrest

280 Main Story

All three local 7A teams recognized in latest football poll

Community Columnists

More than just bus drivers

Calera

Living her life despite cerebral palsy