Sheriff’s reports for the week of Sept. 6, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 14-23:

Aug. 14

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from Shelby County Community Corrections.

Aug. 17

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Belvedere Cove, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Huntwood Road, Shelby.

Aug. 18

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 9000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A residence was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Limerock Road, Harpersville. A 2009 Chrysler Town & Country sustained $450 in damages.

-Criminal mischief from the 1700 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A broken window and broken flood light were damaged.

-Death investigation from the 17000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Indian Trail, Indian Springs.

-Death investigation from the 0 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster.

-Harassing communications from Morris Estates, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 21000 block of Shelby County 55, Vandiver. A 2016 Ford F-150 sustained $300 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Forest Meadows Circle, Birmingham. $1,000 was stolen via an illegal cash app transaction.

-Incident from the 1 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Assorted checks and money orders were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Smokey Road and Savannah Club Drive, Calera. Suspected methamphetamine (0.5 gram) was recovered.

-Harassing communications from Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.

Aug. 19

-Incident from the 0 block of Chisolm Circle, Montevallo. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Creswell Road and Wagon Road, Harpersville. A glass pipe, electronic scale, Clonazepan (0.5 milligram) and a bag with suspected methamphetamine (0.5 gram) were confiscated.

-Possession of synthetic urine from Shelby County Community Corrections.

-Information report from the 100 block of McGowan Road, Wilsonville.

-Direct harassment from the 100 block of Greenwood Lane, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 6600 block of Walt Drive at Life Storage, Birmingham. An outdoor game camera was damaged.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 5200 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. A utility trailer valued at $800 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 30400 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A Royal Dalton china set, gold plated with floral designs, valued at $20,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-suffocation or strangulation from the 10 block of Morris Estates Drive, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 800 block of Meadow Ridge Lane, Birmingham. Fraudulent charges of $9.33, $50, $12.70 and $25 were made.

-Theft of property from the 1800 block of Shelby County 30 Lot 10, Columbiana. A Ford F-250 truck valued at $20,000 and a Cat Head winch valued at $4,500 were stolen.

-Incident from the 0 block of Cummins Drive, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Carnoustie N., Birmingham. Grass valued at $50 was damaged.

-Harassment from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 2100 block of Beaver Creek Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

Aug. 20

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Methamphetamine (.5 gram) and a broken glass pipe with residue connected to a rubber hose were confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Cardboard containing approximately 1.8 grams of a powdery white substance was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Shelby County 260, Maylene. A trailer tire valued at $100 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 3300 block of Chippenham Circle, Birmingham.

-Rape, domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous from the 5500 block of Double Oak Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 200, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Blacksmith Lane, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2200 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A backpack valued at $80, fishing tackle valued at $400, 14-karat gold necklace valued at $300, tackle box and contents valued at $245 and an Ugly Stick rod in a Plano case valued at $120 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Loading dock railing was damaged.

-Agency assist from the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

Aug. 21

-Miscellaneous from the 1000 block of Somerset Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 9000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.

-Duties of driver to remain at accident from the 1300 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2004 Lexus RX330 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. House décor valued at $60 was stolen.

-Abandoned vehicle impoundment from Shelby County 17 and Cedar Way, Montevallo. A 1998 Toyota Tacoma was confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.

Aug. 22

-Incident from the 0 block of Shelby County 19, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Meth (.2 gram), heroin (.1 gram), unknown white powder, suspected heroine (.1 gram) and needles were confiscated; a Razor scooter was recovered.

-Incident from Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.

-Trespass from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Chesser Loop Road, Chelsea.

-Menacing from the 100 block of Chisolm Circle, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2010 Toyota Tundra sustained $900 in damages.

-Public lewdness from the 31100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A cell phone valued at $60 was stolen.

Aug. 23

-DUI-controlled substance from U.S. 280 and Corporate Parkway, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 100 block of Gable Lane, Montevallo.

-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo. Gasoline valued at $5 was stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of Cedar Grove Lane, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 2200 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.