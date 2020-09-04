expand
September 4, 2020

Student of the Week: Sydney Aldrich

By Staff Reports

Published 4:42 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

Student of the Week: Aug. 30, 2020

Name: Sydney Aldrich
School: Helena High School
Grade: 12th

What’s your favorite subject in school? The sciences are my favorite, especially chemistry.
What school groups are you involved in? I play on the girls’ varsity soccer team and am involved in the school’s literary magazine, History Club, Science Olympiad, National Honors Society, Science Honors Society, Art Honors society and English Honors Society.
What community groups are you involved in? I play on a club soccer team for Birmingham United Soccer Association (BUSA) at the Alabaster branch.
Who is your favorite teacher? I can’t choose just one! Some of my top favorites include Mrs. Copeland (honors biology and forensics), Coach Anderson (AP U.S. history year one), Mrs. Lewis (AP U.S. history year two), and Ms. Justement (honors chemistry and AP chemistry).
What are your hobbies? I like to do anything related to art such as drawing, painting or sewing. I also enjoy reading and listening to music.
If you could donate $100 to a charity, which one would you choose? I would choose the Humane Society.
What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be a chemical engineer and focus more on pollutant control and reduction in the environment. 

The Shelby County Reporter’s Student of the Week is open to students of all ages who attend public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

 

 

 

 

 

