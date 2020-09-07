expand
September 7, 2020

Police: 1 injured in shooting that followed road rage incident

By Staff Reports

Published 9:31 am Monday, September 7, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – One person was seriously injured in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Calera Walmart on the night of Sunday, Sept. 6.

Authorities said the shooting appears to have started as a road rage incident and continued into the parking lot, according to a post on the Calera Police Department’s Facebook page.

All parties involved in the incident are in custody, and the scene is being processed, the post read.

“We want to thank all of the citizens and witnesses who provided information last night during the road rage shooting,” read a post on the CPD’s page on the morning of Sept. 7. “Thanks to immediate calls from witnesses, our officers were able to arrive in less than two minutes and take control of the scene and render first aid.”

Calera’s fire department responded to the scene and provided more advanced medical aid.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also responded and provided assistance as needed.

“Incidents like this are extremely rare in our city, but when they do occur, citizen involvement and willingness to provide information is vital,” the Sept. 7 post read.

