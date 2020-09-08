expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2020

Harold Grey “Bud” McCranie

By Staff Reports

Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Harold Grey “Bud” McCranie
Harpersville

Harold Grey “Bud” McCranie, age 89, of Harpersville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, joining his beloved late wife, Patricia Marie “Patsy” McCranie.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Vincent First Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Darryl Wood, Rev. Robbie Weems, and Rev. Steve Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Harpersville City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

In addition to his wife, Bud is also preceded in death by his parents, Guy Manning McCranie and Icie Lee Wyatt McCranie; brothers, Guy (Gladys), Ferrell, and Donald; and sisters, Vivian McCranie Randall (Alfred) and Joyce McCranie Rowe (Dale).

He is survived by his son, Harold Grey McCranie, Jr., and Kimberly Johnson, whose shared love and care filled his final difficult weeks with compassion and comfort; brother, Walter “Chick” McCranie (Grace); sister, Nannette McCranie Fraser (Junior); sister-in-law, Cynthia Randall McCranie; and by the cousins, nieces, and nephews who looked up to him for his love, spiritual leadership, strength, and laughter.

A native of Shelby County, Bud was born in 1931 and raised in Harpersville, where he made his home. He graduated, valedictorian of his class, from Vincent High School.

Bud loved the land and he loved to farm. His fields were always immaculate, his cotton crop a reflection of his fine stewardship.

He loved his church. He and Patsy joined First Baptist Church of Vincent, in the early sixties, when they were still newlyweds. A devoted Bible scholar, he taught Sunday School at First Baptist for 50 years and served as a deacon. His nieces and nephews always knew they could come to him with questions of the faith and know that his answers would be wise and carefully considered.

He loved his family and was an example to them all. But he was also a joy, telling stories and sharing music and making all of his time with them something to remember.

Bud loved to laugh. He loved music. He once said that nothing worth singing has been written since the Great Depression. He will be missed and remembered with love and gratitude.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Teen drowns at Oak Mountain State Park on Labor Day

280 Main Story

It’s now or never for Census participation

Business

Pelham PD warns local businesses of check scams

News

ARC of Shelby County Executive Director Karen Stokes retiring

Calera

Police: 1 injured in shooting that followed road rage incident

Montevallo

Montevallo falls to No. 1 American Christian

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson scores 42 first-half points to pull away from TCHS

Columbiana

Shelby County picks up first shutout since 2009

280 Main Story

Tait, Smith power Oak Mountain to region win, 3-0 start

Calera

Pelham starts fast, holds off Calera 49-41 in region opener

280 Main Story

Briarwood defense stifles Chelsea in region win

Montevallo

University of Montevallo opens new College of Business building

News

UAB hires former Pelham player as assistant coach

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church celebrates longtime pastor’s birthday

Business

Big Lupo Pizza Café coming to Calera

280 Main Story

OMSP named to 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards list

News

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases fall activity guide

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Community Give Backers helping hurricane victims

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools to serve meals at no cost to students

Helena

Helena church collecting supplies for hurricane victims

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Schools proposes $77 million budget

Alabaster Main Story

ACS providing free meals to all students

Helena

Helena local wins Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Claire

Helena

Helena Market Days wraps up a successful season