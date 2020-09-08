Harold Grey “Bud” McCranie

Harpersville

Harold Grey “Bud” McCranie, age 89, of Harpersville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, joining his beloved late wife, Patricia Marie “Patsy” McCranie.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Vincent First Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Darryl Wood, Rev. Robbie Weems, and Rev. Steve Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Harpersville City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

In addition to his wife, Bud is also preceded in death by his parents, Guy Manning McCranie and Icie Lee Wyatt McCranie; brothers, Guy (Gladys), Ferrell, and Donald; and sisters, Vivian McCranie Randall (Alfred) and Joyce McCranie Rowe (Dale).

He is survived by his son, Harold Grey McCranie, Jr., and Kimberly Johnson, whose shared love and care filled his final difficult weeks with compassion and comfort; brother, Walter “Chick” McCranie (Grace); sister, Nannette McCranie Fraser (Junior); sister-in-law, Cynthia Randall McCranie; and by the cousins, nieces, and nephews who looked up to him for his love, spiritual leadership, strength, and laughter.

A native of Shelby County, Bud was born in 1931 and raised in Harpersville, where he made his home. He graduated, valedictorian of his class, from Vincent High School.

Bud loved the land and he loved to farm. His fields were always immaculate, his cotton crop a reflection of his fine stewardship.

He loved his church. He and Patsy joined First Baptist Church of Vincent, in the early sixties, when they were still newlyweds. A devoted Bible scholar, he taught Sunday School at First Baptist for 50 years and served as a deacon. His nieces and nephews always knew they could come to him with questions of the faith and know that his answers would be wise and carefully considered.

He loved his family and was an example to them all. But he was also a joy, telling stories and sharing music and making all of his time with them something to remember.

Bud loved to laugh. He loved music. He once said that nothing worth singing has been written since the Great Depression. He will be missed and remembered with love and gratitude.

