Johnie Gayel Farmer

Wilsonville

Johnie Gayel Farmer, age 77, of Wilsonville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Roger Haymaker officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Farmer is survived by his wife, Brenda Farmer; daughters, Shelia Farmer and Starla Wilkins (Mark); grandchildren, Brennan Smith, Brailey Dean (Wesley), Madison Owen (John-Thomas), Greyson, Carson, and Anderson Wilkins; and great grandchild, Tatum Dean.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

