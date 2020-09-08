Local XC teams, runners perform well at Warrior 2-mile

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – In what was an impressive showing for several local cross country runners and teams at the Warrior 2-mile event held at Alabaster’s Veterans Park on Thursday, Sept. 3, one local runner won an individual event, while one local team won the boys’ team event.

Chelsea’s Miles Brush stormed by the field in the boys’ 2-mile race to finish with a time of 10:33.19, which was more than 20 seconds faster than the next closest finisher—Briarwood’s Trent Malloy.

Team wise, the Thompson Warriors benefited from three top 10 finishers and six in the top 20 to claim the top spot in the boys’ team competition with 46 points, which beat second-place Mountain Brook by 16 points.

The Warriors were led by Jacob Cofield, a senior, in fifth with a time of 11:04.02, while Jackson and Matthew Hamlin finished seventh and 10th, respectively. Jackson finished with a time of 11:07, while Matthew finished the race in 11:18.40.

Thompson’s other top 20 finishers were Ethan Jones (11:19.68) in 11th, Alex Tucker (11:30.45) in 13th and Cameron Prosser (11:40.30) in 17th.

Briarwood also had a strong showing in the race with Malloy finishing second behind a time of 10:56.35 and teammate Joseph Bell finishing in third with a time of 10:58.51.

Helena’s Aspen Warren, a freshman, was the only other runner to finish in less than 10 minutes, as he claimed fourth with a time of 10:58.86.

Brush’s teammate Thomas Ludwig added a second Chelsea runner in the top 10 thanks to his time of 11:14.65, which was good enough for ninth place.

Briarwood sophomore Brandon Dixon added another top-15 finisher for the Lions with a finish of 15th behind a time of 11:36.47. Joseph Hopkins finished 20th for the Lions with a time of 11:44.31.

Helena added two more runners in the top 20 with Jacob Stephens finishing 16th with a time of 11:40.31 and Gage Pritchard finishing 18th with a time of 11:40.31.

In the team standings, Briarwood took third, while Chelsea and Helena finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The girls race was also highlighted by a Chelsea runner, as Cady McPhail finished third with a time of 13:08.24.

Thompson’s Emily Allen was the only other local runner in the top five, finishing fifth with a time of 13:34.48.

Briarwood, however, had two runners finish in the top 10 with Adrienne Goolsby finishing seventh behind a time of 13:53.33 and Bela Doss finishing 10th with a time of 14:20.69.

Pelham also had one runner finish in the top 10, as Brooke Monti claimed eighth with a time of 13:55.37. Teammate Zitaly Pacheco wasn’t too far behind in 12th with a time of 14:29.26.

Chelsea’s girls also had the highest team finish of any local teams, taking home second place behind four more runners inside the top 25.

Avery Thompson finished 14th with a time of 14:38.67, Claire Neuberger finished 20th with a time of 15:06.84, June Price finished 21st with a time of 15:12.52 and Joss O’Kelley finished 25th with a time of 15:39.47.

Thompson’s Lauren Moon and Helena’s Mallory Barton also finished inside the top 25. Moon finished 13th with a time of 14:35.49, while Barton finished in 15th with a time of 14:38.85.

Behind the Hornets in second, Thompson finished fourth, Briarwood finished fifth, Pelham finished sixth and Helena finished seventh.