expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2020

A teen drowned at Oak Mountain State Park late Monday afternoon while spending time with her family on Labor Day. (File)

Teen drowns at Oak Mountain State Park on Labor Day

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – A 15-year-old teen drowned at an Oak Mountain State Park lake on Monday night, Sept. 7, while spending Labor Day with her family.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, as Pelham Fire Department and other park officials executed a search for the missing teen shortly after.

Her body, however, wasn’t found until close to two hours later around 7:30 p.m. when she was taken to Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans has since confirmed the death of the Birmingham-area teen.

It is unclear what caused the incident at this time.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Teen drowns at Oak Mountain State Park on Labor Day

280 Main Story

It’s now or never for Census participation

Business

Pelham PD warns local businesses of check scams

News

ARC of Shelby County Executive Director Karen Stokes retiring

Calera

Police: 1 injured in shooting that followed road rage incident

Montevallo

Montevallo falls to No. 1 American Christian

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson scores 42 first-half points to pull away from TCHS

Columbiana

Shelby County picks up first shutout since 2009

280 Main Story

Tait, Smith power Oak Mountain to region win, 3-0 start

Calera

Pelham starts fast, holds off Calera 49-41 in region opener

280 Main Story

Briarwood defense stifles Chelsea in region win

Montevallo

University of Montevallo opens new College of Business building

News

UAB hires former Pelham player as assistant coach

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church celebrates longtime pastor’s birthday

Business

Big Lupo Pizza Café coming to Calera

280 Main Story

OMSP named to 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards list

News

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases fall activity guide

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Community Give Backers helping hurricane victims

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools to serve meals at no cost to students

Helena

Helena church collecting supplies for hurricane victims

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Schools proposes $77 million budget

Alabaster Main Story

ACS providing free meals to all students

Helena

Helena local wins Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Claire

Helena

Helena Market Days wraps up a successful season