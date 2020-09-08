expand
September 8, 2020

The Thompson Warriors remained the No. 1 team in the 7A classification when the latest ASWA football rankings were released on Tuesday, Sept. 8. (File)

Thompson, Oak Mountain remain in latest football rankings

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:04 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Region play just began, but Class 7A, Region 3 is already proving to be one of the most challenging in the state with the top three teams in Class 7A reigning from that region, while two others are also gaining recognition.

When the latest ASWA rankings were released for each classification on Tuesday night, Sept. 8, the Thompson Warriors remained No. 1 in Class 7A as the defending state champs, while Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover were just behind at two and three, respectively.

Sitting at 3-0 through their first three games, the Warriors look to be getting better each week. After opening the season with a 56-34 win against defending 6A champ and current 6A No. 2 Oxford, Thompson has won its last two games by a combined 88-14 against, beating Sparkman 39-7 and Tuscaloosa County 49-7.

The Warriors are now scoring 48 points per game and giving up 16 points per game.

Thompson still has its most difficult games ahead, but with a defense that has some of the country’s top recruits and an offense that has playmakers at every position, the Warriors will remain the favorite for the region crown throughout the season until someone knocks them off.

Outside of those top three teams, Auburn and Austin closed out the top five in Class 7A, while James Clemens, Daphne, Central-Phenix City, Prattville and Fairhope are 6-10, respectively.

And one spot outside of the coveted top 10 is Oak Mountain.

The Eagles opened the season with three consecutive wins against Chelsea, Pelham and Gadsden City and enter Friday night, Sept. 11, with a chance at their first 4-0 start in school history.

In a consistent start to 2020, Oak Mountain is scoring 34.7 points per game and giving up 15.3 per game. The Eagles are taking advantage of a strong core of returning players with 13 returning starters and 16 total players who had experience last year.

Not only does the offense have several talented playmakers stepping up in Evan Smith, Judah Tait, Noah Young and more, but the defense returned the most experience and is playing impressive football so far, forcing close to 10 turnovers through the first three games.

The Eagles received 28 points from voters, which was two points behind Fairhope in 10th and four points behind Prattville in ninth.

Beyond that, Spain Park still got two points after its 45-13 loss to No. 2 Hewitt-Trussville last week as the final team nominated. The Jaguars could jump right back in with an upset of No. 1 Thompson on Sept. 11.

Other No. 1 teams in the state include Mountain Brook (6A), Central Clay County (5A), American Christian (4A), Piedmont (3A), Leroy (2A), Brantley (1A) and Autauga Academy (AISA).

See the entire rankings below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Thompson (20); 3-0; 266
  2. Hewitt-Trussville (3); 3-0; 214
  3. Hoover; 3-0; 182
  4. Auburn; 3-0; 165
  5. Austin; 3-0; 131
  6. James Clemens; 2-1; 97
  7. Daphne; 3-0; 81
  8. Central-Phenix City; 1-2; 66
  9. Prattville; 2-1; 32
  10. Fairhope; 2-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (3-0) 28, Enterprise (2-0) 15, Murphy (3-0) 2, Spain Park (2-1) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Mountain Brook (17); 2-0; 256
  2. Oxford (6); 2-1; 224
  3. Blount; 2-1; 173
  4. Pinson Valley; 2-1; 157
  5. Clay-Chalkville; 3-0; 134
  6. Saraland; 2-1; 111
  7. Opelika; 1-1; 84
  8. Eufaula; 2-1; 49
  9. Lee-Montgomery; 2-1; 32
  10. Cullman; 3-0; 26

Others receiving votes: McGill-Toolen (0-1) 25, Gardendale (2-1) 16, Muscle Shoals (1-1) 11, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-0) 4, Robertsdale (3-0) 3, Huffman (3-0) 2, Park Crossing (2-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (2-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (3-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Central-Clay Co. (21); 3-0; 268
  2. St. Paul’s (1); 3-0; 204
  3. Ramsay; 2-0; 177
  4. Pleasant Grove (1); 1-1; 170
  5. Faith-Mobile; 3-0; 127
  6. Guntersville; 2-0; 109
  7. Alexandria; 2-0; 103
  8. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 71
  9. Pike Road; 3-0; 50
  10. Demopolis; 3-0; 13

Others receiving votes: Fairview (2-1) 11, Andalusia (1-2) 5, Greenville (2-1) 1, Russellville (3-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. American Chr. (17); 3-0; 257
  2. Bibb Co. (5); 3-0; 218
  3. Vigor (1); 2-0; 184
  4. Gordo; 3-0; 156
  5. Madison Co.; 3-0; 131
  6. Madison Aca.; 2-0; 105
  7. Mobile Chr.; 2-0; 99
  8. Jacksonville; 2-1; 64
  9. Etowah; 1-1; 40
  10. Good Hope; 3-0; 30

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (2-0) 9, Deshler (0-2) 6, Straughn (3-0) 4, Handley (1-0) 3, North Jackson (2-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 2, Munford (2-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Piedmont (23); 2-0; 276
  2. Fyffe; 2-0; 205
  3. Walter Wellborn; 2-0; 181
  4. Flomaton; 2-0; 153
  5. T.R. Miller; 2-1; 132

6 (tie) Catholic-Montgomery; 2-1; 89

6 (tie) Pike Co.; 1-1; 89

  1. Ohatchee; 2-1; 57
  2. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 2-1; 51
  3. Reeltown; 2-1; 39

Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (3-0) 12, Montgomery Aca. (3-0) 12, Providence Chr. (1-2) 5, Thomasville (2-0) 5, Opp (2-1) 4, East Lawrence (3-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Leroy (22); 2-0; 272
  2. Randolph Co. (1); 2-0; 189
  3. Mars Hill Bible; 2-1; 172
  4. Red Bay; 2-0; 159
  5. Lanett; 2-1; 145
  6. Spring Garden; 2-0; 113
  7. G.W. Long; 1-0; 96
  8. Ariton; 2-1; 62
  9. Clarke Co.; 2-0; 54
  10. Elba; 2-1; 19

Others receiving votes: Luverne (2-1) 9, North Sand Mountain (2-0) 8, Falkville (3-0) 7, Westbrook Chr. (2-0) 5, Addison (1-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Brantley (23); 2-0; 276
  2. Linden; 2-0; 205
  3. Sweet Water; 1-1; 179
  4. Maplesville; 2-1; 162
  5. Notasulga; 1-0; 134
  6. Pickens Co.; 1-1; 108
  7. Decatur Heritage; 1-2; 73
  8. Millry; 2-0; 67
  9. Winterboro; 3-0; 29
  10. Fruitdale; 1-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Florala (2-0) 27, Marengo (0-2) 7, Hubbertville (1-1) 5, Valley Head (2-1) 4, Victory Chr. (3-0) 4, Loachapoka (2-1) 3.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

  1. Autauga Aca. (20); 1-0; 266
  2. Glenwood (3); 3-0; 214
  3. Chambers Aca.; 3-0; 174
  4. Bessemer Aca.; 1-1; 163
  5. Pike Liberal Arts; 2-0; 135
  6. Edgewood; 3-0; 104
  7. Escambia Aca.; 2-1; 93
  8. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-1; 72
  9. Jackson Aca.; 3-0; 49
  10. Monroe Aca.; 1-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Macon-East (3-0) 5, Morgan Aca. (2-0) 1, Sparta (0-2)

