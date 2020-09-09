expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

Five students from the Shelby County area were accepted into ASFA for the 2020-21 school year. (Contributed)

Alabama School of Fine Arts accepts 5 area students

By Staff Reports

Published 5:17 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

BIRMINGHAM—The Alabama School of Fine Arts is pleased to announce the addition of five Shelby County area students to its enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.

These students are among 100 new students from across the state that were accepted into the state’s only highly specialized arts and sciences pre-professional and college preparatory program for middle and high school students.

ASFA currently has 345 students who spend three hours of study daily in one of six specialty areas: creative writing, dance, math and science, music, theatre arts or visual arts. These students spend the remainder of their school day taking part in a traditional, comprehensive core academic curriculum taught by highly acclaimed faculty.

The five Shelby County-area students accepted into the school this year are as follows:

  • William Brown of Chelsea for music
  • Jaela Ellis of Chelsea for theatre arts
  • Eva Miller of Columbiana for creative writing
  • Amiya Grace of Helena for music
  • Gaby Poczatek of Pelham for theatre arts

ASFA is located in downtown Birmingham, tuition-free, and has a 100-percent graduation rate. Admission is based on an audition in one of the school’s six specialty areas. Low cost dormitory rooms and meals are available for students who live beyond commuting distance. To learn more about ASFA, please see the school’s website at Asfaschool.org.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Alabama School of Fine Arts accepts 5 area students

Alabaster Main Story

Fall Fest on Buck Creek Trail set for Oct. 31

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain hosts successful Bump N’ Grind mountain bike races

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster to hold Municipal Court Amnesty Day on Sept. 16

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Humane puts on third annual Derby Day Party

Helena

Helena Miracle League moving forward with fall baseball

Helena

Local Helena business owner donates to schools

News

PFD launches Community Paramedic Program

Helena

HPD investigator to offer cyber security class for parents

News

Village Place intersection undergoing improvements

Community Columnists

Grice gets joy, contentment from serving others

280 Main Story

More funds needed for Alabama Fallen Warriors Project monument

280 Main Story

A look ahead to a busy week 2 of region play

News

Teen drowns at Oak Mountain State Park on Labor Day

280 Main Story

It’s now or never for Census participation

Business

Pelham PD warns local businesses of check scams

News

ARC of Shelby County Executive Director Karen Stokes retiring

Calera

Police: 1 injured in shooting that followed road rage incident

Montevallo

Montevallo falls to No. 1 American Christian

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson scores 42 first-half points to pull away from TCHS

Columbiana

Shelby County picks up first shutout since 2009

280 Main Story

Tait, Smith power Oak Mountain to region win, 3-0 start

Calera

Pelham starts fast, holds off Calera 49-41 in region opener

280 Main Story

Briarwood defense stifles Chelsea in region win