Alabama School of Fine Arts accepts 5 area students

BIRMINGHAM—The Alabama School of Fine Arts is pleased to announce the addition of five Shelby County area students to its enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.

These students are among 100 new students from across the state that were accepted into the state’s only highly specialized arts and sciences pre-professional and college preparatory program for middle and high school students.

ASFA currently has 345 students who spend three hours of study daily in one of six specialty areas: creative writing, dance, math and science, music, theatre arts or visual arts. These students spend the remainder of their school day taking part in a traditional, comprehensive core academic curriculum taught by highly acclaimed faculty.

The five Shelby County-area students accepted into the school this year are as follows:

William Brown of Chelsea for music

Jaela Ellis of Chelsea for theatre arts

Eva Miller of Columbiana for creative writing

Amiya Grace of Helena for music

Gaby Poczatek of Pelham for theatre arts

ASFA is located in downtown Birmingham, tuition-free, and has a 100-percent graduation rate. Admission is based on an audition in one of the school’s six specialty areas. Low cost dormitory rooms and meals are available for students who live beyond commuting distance. To learn more about ASFA, please see the school’s website at Asfaschool.org.