expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

Briarwood sweeps tri-match with Calera, Shelby County

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:10 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

COLUMBIANA – The Briarwood volleyball team continued a strong stretch under first-year head coach Hannah Josey on Tuesday, Sept. 8, when the Lions took down county foes Calera and Shelby County in straight sets to sweep a tri-match at Shelby County High School.

With the victory, Briarwood has now won 10 of its last 13 matches with the three losses coming against Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Fairview—three good teams.

It marks a strong response for the Lions, who started the season with a slow start, but have now improved their record to 11-6 overall.

Briarwood got a confidence boost early on during the tri-match when the Lions were able to pull off a tight first set against the Eagles to open the night.

In what was the closest set of the night for Briarwood, the two teams traded points throughout, and Calera almost squeaked out the win.

But the Lions eventually earned a 24-23 set-point opportunity and they didn’t let it slip away, closing out the first set one point later for a 25-23 victory to take a 1-0 lead.

That set the tone for the evening and gave Briarwood the confidence it needed going into a second set, which the Lions dominated.

The Lions eventually created separation and pulled away for their easiest set victory of the night by a final score of 25-14 to open the tri-match with a quick 2-0 sweep of Calera.

Shortly after, Briarwood got right back on the court for a matchup with host Shelby County, and the Wildcats proved to be a tougher out.

Despite both sets of the match being decided by four points or less, Briarwood still found clutch play late to pull off two tight wins to complete the sweep.

In the opening set, Shelby County was within two points late, but the Lions used the confidence earned in the first set against Calera to also pull out strong play late in the opening set against the Wildcats, winning the set 25-22.

The second set saw a similar battle between the two former area rivals, but again, Briarwood pulled out clutch play as it had all night to cap off a four-point 25-21 victory and finish the tri-match with two sweeps.

In addition to Briarwood’s two wins, Calera was able to salvage a win against Shelby County, while the Wildcats lost both of their matches during the night.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

A look ahead to a busy week 2 of region play

News

Teen drowns at Oak Mountain State Park on Labor Day

280 Main Story

It’s now or never for Census participation

Business

Pelham PD warns local businesses of check scams

News

ARC of Shelby County Executive Director Karen Stokes retiring

Calera

Police: 1 injured in shooting that followed road rage incident

Montevallo

Montevallo falls to No. 1 American Christian

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson scores 42 first-half points to pull away from TCHS

Columbiana

Shelby County picks up first shutout since 2009

280 Main Story

Tait, Smith power Oak Mountain to region win, 3-0 start

Calera

Pelham starts fast, holds off Calera 49-41 in region opener

280 Main Story

Briarwood defense stifles Chelsea in region win

Montevallo

University of Montevallo opens new College of Business building

News

UAB hires former Pelham player as assistant coach

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church celebrates longtime pastor’s birthday

Business

Big Lupo Pizza Café coming to Calera

280 Main Story

OMSP named to 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards list

News

Pelham Parks and Recreation releases fall activity guide

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Community Give Backers helping hurricane victims

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools to serve meals at no cost to students

Helena

Helena church collecting supplies for hurricane victims

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Schools proposes $77 million budget

Alabaster Main Story

ACS providing free meals to all students

Helena

Helena local wins Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Claire