Fall Fest on Buck Creek Trail set for Oct. 31

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

ALABASTER — Vendor registration is now open for the city of Alabaster’s 12th annual Fall Fest on Buck Creek Trail, which is scheduled for Oct. 31. Anyone interested in registering as an arts and crafts or food vendor must do so by Sept. 25.

“Register early as we can only accept one vendor per company (or) organization,” read a post on the city’s official Facebook page.

There is no charge for a booth fee, and booths are 15 by 15 feet. Tables and chairs are not included, however. All vendors at the event must either have an active Alabaster business license or purchase a special event/one-day license through City Hall no later than Oct. 28, according to the post.

Online applications may be submitted through Sept. 25 at 11 p.m.; however, emailed or mailed applications will only be accepted through 5 p.m. the same day. Email your application to sallen@cityofalabaster.com or mail to Alabaster Parks & Rec., Attn: Sharon, 200 Depot St., Alabaster, AL. 35007.

“All mailed applications must be received in our office no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 25,” read a statement on the city’s website.

The 12th annual Fall Fest on Buck Creek Trail will take place Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to check qualifications for a special event/one-day license, visit the following link: Cityofalabaster.com/229/Fall-Fest-Vendor-Information-Registratio.