expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

The Helena Miracle League will move forward with hosting a 2020 fall baseball season after shutting down following one game during the spring. (File)

Helena Miracle League moving forward with fall baseball

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:35 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – After taking into consideration the questions and concerns from parents and players over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Helena Miracle League will be moving forward with its fall baseball program.

The Helena Miracle League was founded with the mission of providing opportunities to children with disabilities to play baseball through the miracle league.

Mary Chambliss, who founded the league, said that after playing their first game back in the spring they were forced to shut down due to the pandemic. After speaking with parents and players, she said that there was enough support to be able to continue the league in October.

“We had done an online survey with our parents and players asking them how they feel about moving forward. Enough people said that they were comfortable for us to move forward,” Chambliss said. “I spoke with the Miracle League home office and they gave us guidelines we could follow.”

The league gives those with disabilities the opportunity to not only get out and play baseball, but be around friends and meet new people, which can often be difficult. The return of that aspect is what excites Chambliss the most.

“I am looking forward to just getting everyone out there and letting the players play baseball and develop their social skills and see their friends. They haven’t seen each other in a while,” she said. “It means a lot because our special needs community has really been hunkered down because of COVID. Our kids’ health is so at risk with everyone’s different disabilities. It’ll be really good for them all to get out there and we are going to make it work.”

The Helena Miracle League will play every Saturday in October with start times scheduled fora 9 a.m.

Those interested in playing can email Helenamiracleleauge@hotmail.com or visit the Helena Miracle League Facebook page.

The league is always accepting volunteers who are comfortable being around others during this time, and donations to help build their field.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Alabama School of Fine Arts accepts 5 area students

Alabaster Main Story

Fall Fest on Buck Creek Trail set for Oct. 31

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain hosts successful Bump N’ Grind mountain bike races

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster to hold Municipal Court Amnesty Day on Sept. 16

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Humane puts on third annual Derby Day Party

Helena

Helena Miracle League moving forward with fall baseball

Helena

Local Helena business owner donates to schools

News

PFD launches Community Paramedic Program

Helena

HPD investigator to offer cyber security class for parents

News

Village Place intersection undergoing improvements

Community Columnists

Grice gets joy, contentment from serving others

280 Main Story

More funds needed for Alabama Fallen Warriors Project monument

280 Main Story

A look ahead to a busy week 2 of region play

News

Teen drowns at Oak Mountain State Park on Labor Day

280 Main Story

It’s now or never for Census participation

Business

Pelham PD warns local businesses of check scams

News

ARC of Shelby County Executive Director Karen Stokes retiring

Calera

Police: 1 injured in shooting that followed road rage incident

Montevallo

Montevallo falls to No. 1 American Christian

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson scores 42 first-half points to pull away from TCHS

Columbiana

Shelby County picks up first shutout since 2009

280 Main Story

Tait, Smith power Oak Mountain to region win, 3-0 start

Calera

Pelham starts fast, holds off Calera 49-41 in region opener

280 Main Story

Briarwood defense stifles Chelsea in region win