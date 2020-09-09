expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2020

The Pelham Fire Department has launched a special program for the community known as the Paramedic Program to help with different medical situations. (Contributed)

PFD launches Community Paramedic Program

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – The Pelham Fire Department has partnered with Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging (M4A) to start what is called the Community Paramedic Program, which will connect citizens with a variety of resources and social services.

Emergency Medical Services Director Matt Maples said that the city worked closely with M4A to develop a program based on services offered in other cities in the country to provide social services.

“This is trying to connect people to resources that are out there just to help people in our community in a non-emergency capacity,” Maples said. “Sometimes we will get 911 calls that are not medical emergencies, and now we can easily refer them to one of these services.

Services being offered through the Community Paramedic Program include:

– Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Assistance

– Chronic Disease Self-Management Education (One-on-one sessions and workshops)

– Senior Services or Disability Resources

– Mental Health or Substance Abuse

– Medication Therapy Management

– Medicare and Medicaid Counseling

– Home Safety Assessments/Fall Reduction

– Overcoming Barriers to Healthcare

Maples said having those resources available expands their capabilities as a fire department to reach out to more people in the community not only to respond to emergency but to non-emergencies as well.

Residents or caregivers can enroll in this program to have easy access to a variety of counseling, resources and other help to not only improve quality of life, but to create a more effective streamlined access to specific types of help.

The service is available for anyone who needs it. Those interested can enroll in the program by visiting the Community Paramedic section under the Fire Department tab at Pelhamalabama.gov.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Alabama School of Fine Arts accepts 5 area students

Alabaster Main Story

Fall Fest on Buck Creek Trail set for Oct. 31

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain hosts successful Bump N’ Grind mountain bike races

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster to hold Municipal Court Amnesty Day on Sept. 16

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Humane puts on third annual Derby Day Party

Helena

Helena Miracle League moving forward with fall baseball

Helena

Local Helena business owner donates to schools

News

PFD launches Community Paramedic Program

Helena

HPD investigator to offer cyber security class for parents

News

Village Place intersection undergoing improvements

Community Columnists

Grice gets joy, contentment from serving others

280 Main Story

More funds needed for Alabama Fallen Warriors Project monument

280 Main Story

A look ahead to a busy week 2 of region play

News

Teen drowns at Oak Mountain State Park on Labor Day

280 Main Story

It’s now or never for Census participation

Business

Pelham PD warns local businesses of check scams

News

ARC of Shelby County Executive Director Karen Stokes retiring

Calera

Police: 1 injured in shooting that followed road rage incident

Montevallo

Montevallo falls to No. 1 American Christian

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson scores 42 first-half points to pull away from TCHS

Columbiana

Shelby County picks up first shutout since 2009

280 Main Story

Tait, Smith power Oak Mountain to region win, 3-0 start

Calera

Pelham starts fast, holds off Calera 49-41 in region opener

280 Main Story

Briarwood defense stifles Chelsea in region win