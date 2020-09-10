Eileen Young Newton

Birmingham

Eileen Elizabeth (Young) Newton, 85, of Birmingham, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Sept. 4. She was born on Jan. 21, 1935 in London, England.

Eileen was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Young of London. She was a childhood survivor during the WWII German bombing blitz over London and she briefly attended the Academy of Music in London as a teen.

Eileen later met her husband, Nevin, who currently resides in Birmingham. They were married on Oct. 17, 1953 in London and they shared 66 wonderful years of marriage together.

Eileen was preceded in death by her brothers, John and George Young of London.

She is survived by her sister, Christine (Martin) McCayna of Birmingham, and her dear cousin, Ellen Gant of Torquay, England who was like a big sister to her.

Eileen was a devoted mother to five sons who she dearly loved and was so proud of: Steve and his wife Mimi; Mike and his wife Teresa, who was Eileen’s best friend and primary caretaker; Jeff and his wife Lisa; Scott and his wife Leesa; and Lynn, all current residents of the Birmingham area.

Eileen’s greatest joys were her grandchildren, Matt and his wife Devon of New Hill, North Carolina; Mark of Greenville, South Carolina; Raymond and his wife Paige of Alma, Michigan; and Andy, Marly, Sarah, and Nicholas, all four of Birmingham.

Eileen sold residential real estate for over 35 years to hundreds of satisfied buyers and sellers in the Birmingham area. She had many special, cherished friendships with fellow agents. She will be “greatly” missed as she was “greatly” loved by all who knew her.

All things were said to be “lovely” by Eileen. “Lovely” also defined who she was with her sweet and kind British accent.

Eileen was an active parishioner of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Birmingham, where a private family mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later day.

The family would like to thank the staff members of Grandview Cancer Center and Comfort Care Hospice for their personal care. They would also like to thank all of the Ladies of North Lake and other neighbors who were so generous with their time and expressions of love that made the past few weeks a little easier for the family.

Eileen deeply loved and gave unselfish care to her family pets throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her name to the Shelby County Humane Society, ShelbyHumane.org.