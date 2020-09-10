Student of the Week: Anna Kate Joseph

Student of the Week: Sept. 6, 2020



Name: Anna Kate Joseph

School: Helena Middle School

Grade: Eighth

What’s your favorite subject in school? Science.

What school groups are you involved in? Cheerleading, Teens For Christ and First Priority.

What community groups are you involved in? I volunteer with the Helena Beautification Board, Helena’s Buck Creek Festival, and Two By Two Rescue.

Who is your favorite teacher? Ms. McEntire.

What are your hobbies? Cooking, painting and riding dirt bikes.

If you could donate $100 to a charity, which one would you choose? Two By Two Rescue.

What do you want to be when you grow up? An activity director at a nursing home or assisted living facility.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Student of the Week is open to students of all ages who attend public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

