Arrest reports for the week of Sept. 13, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 28-Sept. 7:

Alabaster

Sept. 2

-Ryran Artez McCarter, 24, of Columbiana, alias warrant.

-James Henry Brown, 41, of Wilton, alias writ of arrest (three counts).

-Mark Clifton Becker, 46, of Leeds, theft of property fourth degree.

-Brandi Danielle Johnson, 30, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

Sept. 3

-Jonathan Smith, 32, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

-Dewayne Junior Allen, 26, of Bessemer, failure to comply with court orders, driving while license suspended.

-Brandon McKinley Miller, 29, of Montevallo, alias warrant, capias warrant.

Sept. 4

-Anjaly Shubree Studdard, 36, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

Sept. 7

-David Michael Stroud, 69, of Alabaster, assault second degree (two counts), disorderly conduct, obstructing government operations.

-Chanceller Thomas Counceller, 25, of Crestview, Florida, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Larhonda Kamisha Bailey, 31, of Calera, failure to comply with court order, capias warrant.

-Uriel Martinez, 30, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

Calera

Aug. 28

-Terreance Jerrelle Ross, 36, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.

-Jessie Shannon Ingram, 22, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Trena Dawn Wells, 18, of Wilsonville, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Jasmine Hope Ingram, 18, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Terrill Donte Coleman, 28, of Gadsden, agency assist.

Aug. 29

-Justin Lee Ingram, 20, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Tyler Judson Byars Roberts, 30, of Columbiana, public intoxication.

-Katelyn Michelle Gray, 22, of Shelby, failure to appear.

Aug. 30

-Jarrod Andrew Lowery, 21, of Calera, DUI-any substance, bond revocation.

Sept. 1

-Christopher John Evans, 40, of Birmingham, DUI-combined substance, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.

-Christopher Matthew Gwin, 29, of Adger, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia.

-Justin Renard Davis, 29, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Kathryn Elaine Connors, 53, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, 27, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest.

Sept. 2

-Crystal Maryjean Wood, 42, of Foley, Alabama, failure to appear, escape third degree.

-Kristina Marie Sperling, 31, of Gardner, Kansas, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Anthony Scott Howard, 50, of Vandiver, criminal trespass first degree.

-John David Carden, 51, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

Sept. 3

-Richardo Vega Montoya, 38, of Montevallo, DUI-any substance.

-Covecchio Deshane Taylor, 30, of Montgomery, theft of property third degree.

Sept. 4

-Dustin Roy Griffin, 37, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Donald Van Buren Turner, 50, of Brewton, Alabama, escape third degree, receiving stolen property first degree, receiving stolen property fourth degree (two counts), using false ID to obstruct justice, criminal mischief third degree-damage to public property.

-Kimberly Renee Madden, 49, of Brewton, Alabama, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of a controlled substance-meth, receiving stolen property fourth degree (two counts), drug paraphernalia, using false ID to obstruct justice, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Kenneth Howard Pickett, 47, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Sharon Monique James, 28, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, arson first degree-other business, promoting prison contraband third degree.

-William Gordon Langston, 43, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.

-Dewayne Junior Allen, 26, of Bessemer, failure to appear.

-Amelia Dawn Bloomfield, 41, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

Sept. 5

-Joshua Harley Rodrigue, 24, of Maylene, agency assist.

-Raymond Bradley Bell of Tuscaloosa, agency assist.

-Michael Aaron Smith, 36, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Prince Lenard Wagner, 38, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol unlawfully.

-Cleveland Hampton, 54, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

-Robert Earl Masters, 39, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Brandon Shane Glass, 36, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

Sept. 6

-Wanda Taylor Bush, 55, of Calera, reckless endangerment.

-Leonard Edward Carroll, 55, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Walter Bernard Johnson, 52, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

-Austin Michael Gilmore, 30, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-T. Jay Lutz, 38, of Pell City, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Damon Lydell Wolfe, 33, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Larhonda Kamish Bailey, 31, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, failure to appear (two counts).

-Mark Anthony Rudolph, 51, of Bessemer, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Bernard Samuel Lacey, 39, failure to appear (three counts).

Helena

Sept. 2

-Patricia Joyce Ulch, 46, violation of a domestic violence protection order, resisting arrest, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude, criminal mischief third degree, aggravated stalking second degree.

Sept. 4

-Jack Aaron Christensen, 22, DUI-alcohol.

Sept. 6

-Timothy Wayne Coleman, 50, bail jumping second degree.

-Chase Alexander Brown, 24, domestic violence third degree, possession of marijuana second degree.

Montevallo

Sept. 4

-Korey Antonio Marsh, liquor-PI appears in public place under the influence.

Sept. 5

-Rodney Dewayne Mitchell, traffic-DUIA.

Sept. 6

-Wanda Jane Wood Brooks, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drug-methamphetamine-possess.

Pelham

Aug. 30

-Brandon Glenn, 32, of Pelham, assault 3rd degree.

Aug. 31

-Angela Garner, 44, of Pelham, alias warrants.

-Rachael Bailey, 36, of Hueytown, alias warrant.

Sept. 1

-Chasity Roberts, 28, of Grand Bay, alias warrants.

-Colby Farmer, 21, of Columbiana, menacing.

-Brie Blades, 43, of Pelham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 3

-Dawn Kirkland, 65, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Valentin Belevich, 70, of Hoover, violating protection order.

-Antonio Devinner, 21, of Calera, alias warrant.

Sept. 4

-Megan Shiver, 28, of Oneonta, speeding.

-John Maul, 37, of Birmingham.

-Alexandria Honnoll, 30, of Jasper, driving while suspended and expired tag.

-Theresea McDonald, 50, of Glendale, AZ., DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Leatha Bryant, 48, of Alexander City, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 5

-Willie Godwin, 41, of Montevallo, assault 3rd degree (non family-strong arm).

-Jeremy Eaton, 50, of Calera, leaving the scene-misdemeanor.

-Scott Bilbo, 49, of Leeds, failure to display insurance, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Florencio Martinez, 44, of Hoover, DUI-influence of alcohol.