September 11, 2020

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks is one of 24 school district leaders named to the National School Public Relations Association’s 2020 Superintendents to Watch list. (File)

Brooks named a 2020 Superintendents to Watch honoree

By Emily Sparacino

Published 12:42 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks was named to the National School Public Relations Association’s 2020 Superintendents to Watch list of honorees.

Brooks is among 24 school district leaders the NSPRA is recognizing this year who have fewer than five years of experience as a superintendent and who demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core, according to Nspra.org.

Brooks expressed gratitude for the honor and gave credit to his Shelby County School District colleagues for their hard work.

“It was a great honor, but it is a testament to our team,” Brooks said during his report at the Shelby County Board of Education meeting on Sept. 10. “I certainly give everyone that is involved with what we’re doing as a school district credit, and all those who are working through instructional challenges in our school system. We’re doing our best to serve our students.”

The NSPRA recognizes as many as 25 superintendents annually.

This year’s list includes honorees from Alabama, California, Indiana, Washington, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Ohio, Florida, Texas, Kansas, New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Canada.

Honorees also demonstrate use of communication technology in innovative and effective ways to engage and inform their school communities and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts, according to the website.

“We are increasingly proud of our Central Office team,” BOE President Aubrey Miller said. “It is an amazing one, and we put our full confidence in their leadership in these uncertain times.”

