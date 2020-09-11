Police reports for the week of Sept. 13, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 11-Sept. 7:

Alabaster

Aug. 31

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Colonial Promenade Parkway. An undisclosed amount of drugs were confiscated.

-Information only from the 600 block of Barkley Circle.

-Information only from the 7600 block of Alabama 119. A 2012 Ford F-150 sustained $500 in damages.

-Information only from the 1300 block of Sequoia Trail.

-Domestic violence third degree, assault from the 1500 block of Hillspun Road.

-Property damage from the 240-mile marker of I-65. A 2014 Ford Insight sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Theft of property second degree from the 1200 block of Windsor Court. Vehicle parts valued at $2,200 were stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 1300 block of Windsor Court. Vehicle parts valued at $2,200 were stolen.

-Found property from Fulton Springs Road. A cell phone valued at $150 was recovered.

-Property damage from the 237-mile marker of I-65. A 2015 Hyundai Elantra was damaged.

Sept. 1

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 block of Industrial Road.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Chestnut Drive. A power line and Internet line were damaged.

-Criminal trespass third degree from Simmsville Road.

-Identity theft from the 900 block of Falling Star Lane. A total of $1,300 was stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Interference with custody from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9200 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. A bottle of Tianaa Red dietary supplement valued at $34.99 was stolen.

Sept. 2

-Domestic incident from Mount Olive Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 1500 block of Simmsville Road. A 9-millimeter Glock valued at $575 was stolen.

-Information only from the 200 block of 11th Avenue Southeast.

-Theft of property first degree from the 400 block of Heathersage Road. A wire transfer was stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. $100 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. $350 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. $50 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. $100 was charged to a card.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. $200 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. $250 was stolen.

-Information only from the 200 block of Simmsville Road. A vehicle window valued at $200 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $345.70 was stolen.

-Information only from the 1300 block of Butler Road.

-Lost property from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet and contents, including $10 and various cards, were reported.

-Trespassing notice from the 700 block of First Street North.

Sept. 3

-Information only from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 8200 block of Alabama 119. Oxycodone, a meth pipe and an undisclosed amount of drugs were confiscated; various cards and an Alabama driver’s license were recovered.

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North.

Sept. 4

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street South. A charging cable valued at $10 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 500 block of 11th Avenue Southwest.

-Information only from the 9300 block of Alabama 119.

-Information only from the 600 block of Round Road. A 22-caliber firearm valued at $300 was stolen.

-Information only from the 500 block of 14th Street Southwest.

Sept. 5

-First report of injury from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Property damage from the 40 block of Kent Stone Way. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2019 Chevy Tahoe sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Information only from the 100 block of Jasmine Drive.

-Theft of property first degree from the 500 block of Fox Valley Farms Road. A 1988 GMC Jimmy valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Coral Circle.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 600 block of Treymoor Lake Circle. A front door window glass was damaged.

-Found property from Eighth Street Southwest at 14th Avenue Southwest. Vehicle parts were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 1300 block of Third Avenue Southwest.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1400 block of First Street North. A 2006 Ford F-350 valued at $10,000 was stolen.

Sept. 6

-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest.

-Property damage from the 1500 block of First Street North. A 2003 Ford Expedition was damaged.

-Information only from the 500 block of Green Meadows Trail.

-Information only from the 400 block of First Street Southwest.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Kentwood Way. A firearm was recovered.

Sept. 7

-Domestic incident from the 1800 block of Mohawk Drive.

-Information only from the 200 block of Thoroughbred Lane. A Trump 2020 flag valued at $50 was stolen.

-Child custody dispute from the 100 block of Treymoor Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Amphetamines/methamphetamines, marijuana, a pipe and two THC vapes were confiscated.

-Assault second degree, obstructing government operations from the 1000 block of Independence Court.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest.

Calera

Aug. 28

-Property damage from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.

Aug. 29

-Agency assist from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Public intoxication from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 200 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Stonecreek Place.

-Lost property from the 5900 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 100 block of Rossburg Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Ninth Street.

Aug. 30

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-DUI-any substance from the 100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Incident from the 900 block of Shelby County 86.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

Aug. 31

-Information from the 1000 block of Meriweather Court.

-Criminal impersonation, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Bond revocation from the 1300 block of 17th Avenue.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

Sept. 1

-Robbery first degree from the 300 block of Waterstone Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia, DUI-combined substance from Exit 234 of I-65 South.

-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia from the 6300 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 900 block of 13th Street.

-Simple assault from the 300 block of Village Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Sherwood Circle.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Recovery of property from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from U.S. 31 and 20th Street.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth and dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest from the 2100 block of 19th Street.

-Notice of trespass from the 1400 block of Shelby County 304.

Sept. 2

-Notice of trespass from the 1400 block of Shelby County 304.

-Failure to appear from Alabama 155 at Clay Pit Road, Montevallo.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from I-65 North.

-Escape third degree from Alabama 155 at Clay Pit Road, Montevallo.

-Attempting to elude from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 1400 block of Shelby County 304.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Notice of trespass from the 2100 block of Shelby County 201.

Sept. 3

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

-Blood draw (traffic homicide) from the 7100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Attempting to elude from the 227-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree, burglary third degree from the 700 block of 14th Street.

-DUI-any substance from the 5900 block of U.S. 31, Montevallo.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Sept. 4

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Alabama 119 and Shoal Creek Road, Montevallo.

-Escape third degree, receiving stolen property first degree, receiving stolen property fourth degree (two counts), using false ID to obstruct justice, criminal mischief third degree-damage to public property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Receiving stolen property first degree, possession of a controlled substance-meth, receiving stolen property fourth degree (two counts), drug paraphernalia, using false ID to obstruct justice, illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from Ninth Street near Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Recovered vehicle from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Assault from the 800 block of Sixth Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 100 block of Ashby Street.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1800 block of 20th Street.

Sept. 5

-Promoting prison contraband third degree, arson first degree from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 2100 block of 19th Street.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol unlawfully from I-65 North.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence from the Exit 228 entrance ramp of I-65.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Counterfeiting from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 4500 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo.

Sept. 6

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and 18th Street.

-DUI-alcohol from the 228-mile marker of I-65.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and I-65.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Recovery of property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment (two counts) from the 1900 block of Second Avenue.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 1900 block of Second Avenue.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Sontepe Road.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 6100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10600 block of U.S. 31, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

Sept. 7

-Aggravated assault (road rage) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Poplar Loop.

-Incident from the 10000 block of U.S. 31.

Helena

Aug. 31

-Found property from Adams Street.

Sept. 1

-Theft of property third degree from an unnamed location in Helena.

-Domestic incident from Countryside Lane.

Sept. 2

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order, resisting arrest, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude, criminal mischief third degree, aggravated stalking second degree from the 100 block of Cedar Bend Drive.

Sept. 3

-Theft of property second degree from the 9400 block of Appleford Road.

-Lost property from Ashley Brook Lane.

Sept. 5

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Piney Woods Drive.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Laurel Lakes Cove.

-Domestic incident from the 2600 block of Helena Road.

Sept. 6

-Domestic violence third degree, possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 17.

-Domestic violence third degree (two counts) from the 1500 block of Cunningham Drive.

Sept. 7

-Domestic violence third degree from the 700 block of Rosebury Road.

-Miscellaneous information from Townhouse Road.

Montevallo

Sept. 4

-Information only from Oxford Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from Oxford Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from AL Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Graham Street (residence/home). Damaged was a door mat valued at $20.

-Liquor-PI appears in public place under influence from Graham Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a door mat valued at $20.

Sept. 6

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was amphetamines/methamphetamines 1.00 grams; clear plastic bag containing meth and two glass smoking pipe with burnt residue valued at $22.

Pelham

Aug. 30

-Theft from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was clothing valued at $1,200.

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Magnolia Ridge Circle (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

Aug. 31

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper and utility pole valued at $1,300.

Sept. 1

-Fraud from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a check valued at $0.

Sept. 2

-Theft from the 1400 Block of McCain Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $495.

-Theft of a vehicle from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $1.

Vincent

May 11

-Harassment from the 200 block of McBrayer Drive.

June 10

-Criminal mischief, trespassing/burglary from the 2100 block of Shelby County 83. An Oldsmobile Delta 88 was damaged, and lumber was stolen.

July 2

-Burglary from the 100 block of Darnell Drive. A Glock .380 valued at $500 and a Glock .45 valued at $600 were stolen.

July 9

-Violation of court order from the 43800 block of Alabama 25.

July 11

-Menacing, domestic violence-assault from an unnamed location.

July 24

-Attempted fraud from the 100 block of Mistletoe Lane.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Shelby County 81. A PlayStation and TV cables were damaged.

July 29

-Incident from Shelby County 83 and West Highland. A 2013 Hyundai Sonata SE was damaged.

Aug. 11

-Assault from Shelby County 467.

Aug. 14

-Harassing communications from an unnamed location in Vincent.

Aug. 24

-Identity theft from an unnamed location in Vincent.

-Trespassing, criminal mischief from Shelby County 83.

Aug. 29

-Harassment, menacing from an unnamed location.

Aug. 30

-Harassing communications from Mistletoe Lane.