Sheriff’s reports for the week of Sept. 13, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 21-29:

Aug. 21

-Theft of property from the 900 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A custom wedding band valued at $3,600 was stolen.

Aug. 22

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Willow Branch Lane, Chelsea.

-Prohibited resident location from the 1400 block of Kelly Drive, Pelham.

Aug. 23

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 80 block of Apache Drive, Wilsonville. A speaker, dart board and RCA TV were stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 6000 block of Shelby County 51, Chelsea. A 2008 Ford F-450 was stolen.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. A door to a power meter box was damaged, and the power meter was stolen.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. A key fob for a 2009 Acura MDX valued at $200, key fob for a 2015 F-250 valued at $400, key fob for a 2016 Chevy Silverado valued at $400 and $70 in petty cash in a Coosa Pines deposit bag were stolen; a window and blinds valued at $500 were damaged and cables were cut.

-Harassing communications, stalking from the 200 block of Birch Creek Drive, Birmingham.

-Juvenile runaway from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea.

-Suicide attempt from Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 100 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Sharpe Street, Sterrett.

-Public intoxication from Alabama 25 and Shady Hill Drive, Montevallo.

Aug. 24

-Assault, reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Cabin Wood Lane, Sterrett. A .45-caliber shell casing was confiscated.

-Reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Cabin Wood Lane, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 100 block of Waterloo Bend, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Wild Ivy Lane, Maylene.

-Public intoxication from Shelby County 58 and Ninth Street Northwest, Helena.

-Animal complaint from the 700 block of Griffin Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 4000 block of Lakeshore Cove, Birmingham. Pine trees and a driveway were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 1700 block of Petal Fall Drive, Birmingham. An iPhone XR valued at $550 was stolen.

-Incident from the 3300 block of Woodford Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 11000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief second degree, harassment from the 900 block of Shelby County 435, Columbiana.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 11100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A wallet valued at $25 containing $100 and various cards was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 17100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A backpack valued at $25, MacBook Air valued at $1,200, HP tablet valued at $400 and Apple AirPods valued at $200 were stolen.

-Theft of property (two counts) from the 19000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport valued at $40,000, $300 via three different credit cards and a Michael Kors wallet valued at $80 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Rock School Road, Westover. Various tools valued at more than $11,000 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 30 block of Ballard Lane, Alabaster.

Aug. 25

-Domestic investigation from the 7500 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Lull Water Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 30 block of Ballard Lane, Alabaster.

-Theft of property from the 1100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. U.S. currency totaling $3,701 was stolen.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Shelby County 49, Chelsea. A house phone was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 55 and Holly Lane, Westover. Three glass pipes, a digital scale and a small bag with a white powder that tested positive for meth (0.7 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from Indian Valley Road at Titonka Road, Birmingham.

-Disorderly conduct from Alabama 25 at Jackson Street, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Wild Turkey Lane, Maylene. A syringe was recovered.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 100 block of Glynn Hollow Circle, Chelsea. $1,000 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 4300 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Camp Branch Road, Saginaw.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. An air compressor valued at $140, pressure washer valued at $120, four saws valued at a combined $290 and assorted tools valued at $200 were stolen.

-Menacing from the 14000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A Taurus 9-millimeter handgun was recovered.

Aug. 26

-Lost property from the 1400 block of Camp Branch Circle, Alabaster. A green card was reported.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 55, Sterrett. Marijuana (9 grams) and a grinder were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 0 block of Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby. A door closer valued at $300 was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of Jameswood Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 West, Chelsea. An LG 4k TV valued at $765 was stolen.

-Violation of a protection order from the 1000 block of Fairbank Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1400 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 3000 block of Knollwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 2000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. Sunglasses valued at $5, a Dodge Charger ignition key, a stethoscope valued at $200 and a baby doll valued at $25 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1900 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. $10 and an Inverness Elementary hanging I.D. were stolen.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Brock Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 400 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 2200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 4000 block of Eagle Point Corp Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Chesser Reserve Way, Chelsea.

-Sex abuse from the 200 block of Camellia Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Menacing from the 5000 block of Spoonwood Lake Trail, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Spoonwood Lake Trail, Birmingham.

-Burglary third degree from the 21200 block of Hilbun Drive, Birmingham. A MacBook Pro laptop valued at $2,300, Gucci shoes valued at $300 and $200 in cash were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. $1,000 was stolen.

Aug. 27

-Vehicle versus deer from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham. A 2018 Audi Q5 was damaged.

-Agency assist from the 200 block of Daffodil Road, Alabaster.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Wild Ivy Lane, Maylene. A windshield valued at $300 was damaged.

-Domestic violence protection order enforcement from the 2600 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Davis Drive, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $117.88 was stolen.

-Theft of property, reckless endangerment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two bottles of “Za-Za” valued at $52 were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of South Hampton Place, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass from the 500 block of Shelby County 203, Montevallo. A small baggy of marijuana and a .40-caliber magazine containing 13 .40 Smith & Wesson rounds were recovered.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Lakeview Circle, Hoover.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 400 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A Coonan .357 semi-automatic pistol valued at $2,000, backpack valued at $30 and multiple COVID masks were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2600 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A 2019 Polaris Sportsman 850 ATV valued at $8,000 was stolen.

Aug. 28

-Domestic violence-strangulation, harassment from the 2400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

Aug. 29

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Sagebrush Lane, Alabaster.

-Theft of property second degree from the 500 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A Glock .380-caliber pistol valued at $400 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett. A 2015 Chevy Malibu was stolen.