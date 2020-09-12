expand
September 12, 2020

Chelsea offense struggles again in 24-3 loss to Homewood

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:46 am Saturday, September 12, 2020

By ANDRES SIMONSON

HOMEWOOD – As Patriot Day was being remembered across the country, it might as well have been Patriots Day at Waldrop Stadium on Friday.

The Homewood Patriots cruised to a 24-3 win at home against the Chelsea Hornets, improving to 2-2.

“We did some good things on both sides but still have a ton to work on,” Chelsea head coach Dustin Goodwin said after the game. “The biggest thing for us right now is that we need to get healthy. We had five starters either hurt or out. We knew it was going to be a tough game with all the physicality and the way Homewood plays.”

After 10 consecutive scoreless drives to open the game, Homewood broke through with a Sam Carr rushing touchdown midway through the second quarter. An ensuing Chelsea three-and-out gave the Patriots another opportunity in Hornets’ territory.

The Patriots capitalized with a touchdown throw from QB Brode Susce, which gave Homewood a 14-0 lead going into the half.

“I thought we moved the ball down the field and we missed on an opportunity or two down there when we got close,” Goodwin said. “Anytime you get penalties that push you back, and obviously that hurts, and it’s hard for us to overcome the long yardage. They’re in, we just have to execute our game plan, and that’s what we’ve got to work on.”

In the second half, Chelsea’s offense just couldn’t generate enough to overcome Homewood’s lead. A promising 66-yard drive to start the third quarter only brought home a 31-yard field goal.

After the score, the Hornets offense failed to score the rest of the night. Patriots linebacker Charlie Goode shut down two drives with a fumble recovery and an interception.

A Len Ervine receiving touchdown and a Patriots field goal gave Homewood a 24-3 lead that they would keep for good.

Chelsea has a bye next week before taking on Pelham on Sept., while Homewood travels to Woodlawn next Friday.

“It’s going to be a well-coached, physical game, just like the last two weeks have been for us, so we’re just going to spend next week working on us and trying to heal up a little bit,” Goodwin said.

