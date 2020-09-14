expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2020

Ruth Burbank

By Staff Reports

Published 4:28 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

Ruth Burbank
Columbiana

Ruth Burbank, age 87, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17 at the First Baptist Church of Columbiana with Dr. Mike Miller and Rev. Phillip Rush officiating. Burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Burbank attended Huntington College from 1951-1955, was a graduate of the University of Montevallo in 1972, and taught at Columbiana Middle School for 21 years from 1972-1993.

Mrs. Burbank is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Sigrid Horstman; and a granddaughter, Paige Dill.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Edward R. Burbank; children, Laurie Walden (Joseph), Debbie Joiner (Terry), Marla Vansant (Ronnie), Mark Burbank (Donna), and Cynthia Sturdivant; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and siblings, Betty Kneeland, Fred Horstman, Marge Howard, and Clara Burnham.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

King’s Home unveils new house for Transitional Living Program residents

Alabaster Main Story

City of Alabaster remembers 9/11 with special ceremony

280 Reporter

Shelby County BOE approves FY 2021 budget

280 Main Story

Important region games set for this Friday

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain, Thompson set for undefeated region battles in Games of the Week

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson vs. Hewitt-Trussville game to air on ESPNU

280 Main Story

Long-awaited opener results in thrilling win for Vincent

280 Main Story

Briarwood shuts out Woodlawn, improves to 3-1

Helena

Helena gets back on track with dominant road win

Calera

Calera downs Chilton County in 24-21 road win

News

Pelham downs Stanhope to improve to 3-1

280 Main Story

Last second TD secures Oak Mountain’s first 4-0 start in school history

280 Main Story

Thompson hangs on against Spain Park, remains undefeated

280 Main Story

Harpersville to observe Family Day/Week

280 Main Story

Coby builds school benches for Eagle Scout project

280 Main Story

Chubbfathers returning to Chelsea with new restaurant

280 Main Story

Brooks named a 2020 Superintendents to Watch honoree

News

Bigfoot hunter arrested for attempted murder in Shelby County

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 4

Calera

Calera police make arrest following car, foot pursuit

280 Reporter

Program helps students who have lost housing

Helena

Helena Buck Creek Festival canceled for 2020

News

Community of Hope to relocate in Pelham

280 Main Story

Alabama School of Fine Arts accepts 5 area students