Shelby County BOE approves FY 2021 budget

ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a $257 million budget for the school district for fiscal year 2021 at a Sept. 10 meeting.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance John Gwin said the Shelby County School District is projecting about $257 million in revenues and $277 million in expenditures, with other fund sources totaling about $18.5 million.

“We will dip into our reserve just about $1.2 million,” Gwin said. “That’s why we have the reserves for times like these.”

The projected ending fund balance for the 2021 fiscal year, which will start Oct. 1 and go through Sept. 30, 2021, is $31,992, Gwin said.

The board’s approval of the 2021 budget came after Gwin presented summaries of the proposed budget during public hearings on Aug. 11 and Aug. 27.

The board also approved the Fiscal Year 2021 fleet insurance, which covers the district’s more than 300 buses and 100 service vehicles and utility trailers.

The estimated total premium for fleet insurance is $345,207, but Gwin said the district is expecting to receive credits later in the year that would decrease the dollar amount.

In other business, the board:

Heard from Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks regarding state Reps. Arnold Mooney and Matt Fridy presented the school district with a $24,000 check for the purchase of Chromebooks for schools.

Heard a presentation from Dr. Lynn Carroll and Lauren Woolley about the district’s cybersecurity measures designed to protect the entire network.

Approved the Fiscal Year 2021 At-Risk Community Partners’ Grant Distribution totaling $68,000 among three programs: Owens House, Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center, $14,000; D.A.Y. Program, $14,000; and Family Connection Inc., $40,000.

Approved the Fiscal Year 2021 D.A.Y. Program agreement.

Approved personnel actions, along with bus subs and aides.

Approved an easement agreement with the city of Calera on property the Shelby County Board of Education owns at Calera Middle School.

Approved a change order for a partial reroofing project at Linda Nolen Learning Center accounting for a credit of $326 for a chance in the metal panel manufacturer, and extra expenses related to decking and wood blocking replacement ($14,557) and reroofing to the entrance area ($4,900).

Approved a change order for the partial reroofing of Chelsea Middle School and Vincent Middle High School accounting for a decrease in the contract sum by $44,000, bringing the sum from $526,037 to $482,037.

Approved an HVAC bid proposal contract for $25,000 for a new weight room at Vincent Middle High School.

The next board meeting will be held Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Central Office in Columbiana.