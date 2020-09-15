expand
September 15, 2020

Harold W. Riffe

By Staff Reports

Published 10:22 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Harold W. Riffe
Shelby

Harold W. Riffe, age 92, of Shelby, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Riffe worked at Samford University for 41 years and served in the U.S. Army for two terms. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Columbiana. He was also a member of many organizations such as the American Legion until 2016, Scottish Rites until 2016, and a past Master Mason, where he received his 50-year pin in September 2016.

Mr. Riffe is preceded in death by his son, Larry Riffe.

He is survived by his wife, Jewell Riffe; son, Randy Riffe (Pam); grandchildren, Adam Riffe (Brooke), Lauren Thompson (Chris), and Byron McDaniel (Stacy); great grandchildren, Aiden, Emerson, Eli, Lawton, Travis, and Libby; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

