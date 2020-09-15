Shelby County Commission adopts FY 2021 operating budget

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Commission adopted an operating budget for the 2021 fiscal year at a meeting on Monday, Sept. 14.

The budget for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021 reflects a decrease in revenues and expenditures from the 2020 fiscal year, with projected revenues of $112,300,872 and expenditures of $109,395,975.

“What we know is that even with a reduction in projected revenues, we’ve got projected expenses to be much lower than our projected revenues,” County Manager Chad Scroggins said.

Scroggins noted several items highlighted in the budget are adjustments that needed to be made, including a rebuild of a piece of equipment at the Shelby County Landfill. The other adjustments totaled about $51,000.

Revenues at the landfill are projected to total $5,345,000, while operating expenses are $3,442,622.

The Shelby County Water System is projected to have $12,053,875 in total revenues and $10,772,351 in total expenses.

“I would like to thank the staff,” Commissioner Lindsey Allison said. “I thought this year’s budget process was excellent. I appreciate your due diligence prior to coming to us and meeting with everybody. I think considering that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and we have a lot of what-ifs for the coming year, I appreciate the job you have done.”

In other business, the Commission:

Approved a holiday and payroll calendar for Fiscal Year 2021, which accounts for the Commission’s Nov. 9 meeting being rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Approved a resolution establishing a policy allowing department heads and elected officials to request the Commission’s consideration of personnel actions resulting from staff being ordered to military service and leave status. Furthermore, the resolution authorizes the Shelby County sheriff to replace a full-time classified service employee on active military leave without increasing the net total of employees in the sheriff’s department prior to the military leave occurring.

Approved the annual Consumer Price Increase request of the current Shelby County Curbside Garbage and Recyclables Collection Contract increase of .67 percent in customer service rates for Republic Services effective Oct. 1. New rates after the increase are: Residential I, from $12.43 to $12.51; Residential II, from $20.2 to $20.37; Residential III, from $22.35 to $22.50; Residential IV, from $24.96 to $25.13; and Natural Disaster, from $2.66/cubic yard to $2.68.