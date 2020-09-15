expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

Shelby Humane hosted an adoption event at PUB 261 on Friday, Sep. 11, to try and find a home for three dogs. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Shelby Humane hosts adoption event at PUB 261

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:29 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

PELHAM – Shelby Humane brought some of their furry friends to Pub 261 on Friday, Sept. 11, to look for adoptive families and to have a fun-filled night of karaoke and drink specials.

According to LeeAngela Garate, the event was a way to get the dogs out in person and let people who may not have considered adopting get to know them, all while having a good time.

“We really appreciate our business partners that let us do this. It’s wonderful to have the community support us or help us fundraise and get dogs adopted,” Garate said. “Especially during the pandemic when we can’t fundraise like we have before.”

Shelby Humane brought three dogs along for the event named Ruckus, Patches and Rocco to meet with visitors of the bar. The idea was to let people meet and pet the dogs so that they would not want to leave without taking one of them home, or to join the adoption ambassador program.

“The adoption ambassador program is where a family will provide shelter for the pet and facilitate the adoption so that the pet never has to come back to the shelter,” Garate said.

Garate and her coworkers spent the night introducing the very friendly dogs to all of the guests as well as fundraising for Shelby Humane. After the adoption event ended, Pub 261 and Shelby Humane capped off the night with a fun night of karaoke, bringing more fun to the event.

Shelby Humane seeks to provide animals with loving homes. Those interested in adopting an animal or supporting the organization can find more information at Shelbyhumane.org.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Shelby Humane hosts adoption event at PUB 261

280 Main Story

Great Dane Ralph helps save family from house fire

280 Main Story

Shelby County to get 4-6 inches of rain from Sally

Alabaster Main Story

Former Montevallo student found dead Monday

Montevallo

UM’s Center for the Arts earns Building Birmingham award

280 Main Story

$1.5 million for roads, bridges includes Vincent projects

280 Main Story

King’s Home unveils new house for Transitional Living Program residents

Alabaster Main Story

City of Alabaster remembers 9/11 with special ceremony

280 Reporter

Shelby County BOE approves FY 2021 budget

280 Main Story

Important region games set for this Friday

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain, Thompson set for undefeated region battles in Games of the Week

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson vs. Hewitt-Trussville game to air on ESPNU

280 Main Story

Long-awaited opener results in thrilling win for Vincent

280 Main Story

Briarwood shuts out Woodlawn, improves to 3-1

Helena

Helena gets back on track with dominant road win

Calera

Calera downs Chilton County in 24-21 road win

News

Pelham downs Stanhope to improve to 3-1

280 Main Story

Last second TD secures Oak Mountain’s first 4-0 start in school history

280 Main Story

Thompson hangs on against Spain Park, remains undefeated

280 Main Story

Harpersville to observe Family Day/Week

280 Main Story

Coby builds school benches for Eagle Scout project

280 Main Story

Chubbfathers returning to Chelsea with new restaurant

280 Main Story

Brooks named a 2020 Superintendents to Watch honoree

News

Bigfoot hunter arrested for attempted murder in Shelby County