Shelby Humane hosts adoption event at PUB 261

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – Shelby Humane brought some of their furry friends to Pub 261 on Friday, Sept. 11, to look for adoptive families and to have a fun-filled night of karaoke and drink specials.

According to LeeAngela Garate, the event was a way to get the dogs out in person and let people who may not have considered adopting get to know them, all while having a good time.

“We really appreciate our business partners that let us do this. It’s wonderful to have the community support us or help us fundraise and get dogs adopted,” Garate said. “Especially during the pandemic when we can’t fundraise like we have before.”

Shelby Humane brought three dogs along for the event named Ruckus, Patches and Rocco to meet with visitors of the bar. The idea was to let people meet and pet the dogs so that they would not want to leave without taking one of them home, or to join the adoption ambassador program.

“The adoption ambassador program is where a family will provide shelter for the pet and facilitate the adoption so that the pet never has to come back to the shelter,” Garate said.

Garate and her coworkers spent the night introducing the very friendly dogs to all of the guests as well as fundraising for Shelby Humane. After the adoption event ended, Pub 261 and Shelby Humane capped off the night with a fun night of karaoke, bringing more fun to the event.

Shelby Humane seeks to provide animals with loving homes. Those interested in adopting an animal or supporting the organization can find more information at Shelbyhumane.org.