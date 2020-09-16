expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2020

First-set win lifts Homewood past Briarwood

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:43 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

NORTH SHELBY –  The Briarwood Lions poured an exhaustive effort into the first set against area foe Homewood on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in a home volleyball matchup.

But after losing the set by two points to fall into a 1-0 hole in the match the Lions never could recover in a 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-11)

The final two sets in the loss, however, didn’t represent the effort Briarwood showed up with, and had the Lions won that opening set, it could have set a new tone to the match.

Early on, Briarwood looked like the better of the two teams, jumping out to a quick five-point lead at 8-3, forcing a Homewood timeout.

Following the timeout, the Patriots were able to regain their focus and put together a run. Briarwood eventually jumped up 10-3, but from there, Homewood outscored the Lions 14-7 over the next 21 points to tie the set at 17-17.

Briarwood regained the lead at 19-17, but the Patriots put together four consecutive points to storm back in front. The Lions then regained the lead at 23-22, but Homewood answered back with two more points as the lead continued to change hands giving the Patriots a 24-23 advantage.

After the Lions evened the score one last time, Homewood put the set away with two consecutive points to claim a 26-24 victory for the 1-0 lead.

In the second set, Homewood got off to the fast start, replicating Briarwood’s success in the opening set by taking a quick 8-3 lead.

Thanks to winning five consecutive serves, that was eventually extended to a 12-3 lead for the Patriots, which put Briarwood in a deep hole.

Homewood went on to open up a 10-point lead at 17-7 and 21-11, which the Lions never could overcome in a 10-point loss in the set by a final of 25-15.

Down 2-0 in the match and still reeling from an exhausting first set, the Lions had a major hole to dig out of and it only got deeper early in the third set.

The Patriots came out ready to put the match away with a quick 9-2 run. From there, Briarwood couldn’t find any confidence, as Homewood pulled away for a 19-4 lead to eventually win the set by a score of 25-11 to complete the sweep.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

M4A provides caregivers with resources on dementia

Helena

Church at Cahaba Bend holds prayer walk for schools

News

Pelham declares Sept. 27-Oct. 3 as ‘Family Week’

Helena

Helena to observe ‘Family Week’ Sept. 27-Oct. 3

280 Main Story

THS remains No. 1, Oak Mountain and Pelham gaining recognition in latest poll

Business

‘We’re all like family’: Cowart Drugs holds 100th anniversary celebration

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools moving K-5 in-person students to 4 days per week

Helena

Helena cancels next 2 games due to COVID-19, including Friday’s rivalry with Pelham

280 Main Story

Calera gym hosts 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge

280 Main Story

Shelby County Commission adopts FY 2021 operating budget

News

Shelby Humane hosts adoption event at PUB 261

280 Main Story

Great Dane Ralph helps save family from house fire

280 Main Story

Shelby County to get 4-6 inches of rain from Sally

Alabaster Main Story

Former Montevallo student found dead Monday

Montevallo

UM’s Center for the Arts earns Building Birmingham award

280 Main Story

$1.5 million for roads, bridges includes Vincent projects

280 Main Story

King’s Home unveils new house for Transitional Living Program residents

Alabaster Main Story

City of Alabaster remembers 9/11 with special ceremony

280 Reporter

Shelby County BOE approves FY 2021 budget

280 Main Story

Important region games set for this Friday

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain, Thompson set for undefeated region battles in Games of the Week

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson vs. Hewitt-Trussville game to air on ESPNU

280 Main Story

Long-awaited opener results in thrilling win for Vincent

280 Main Story

Briarwood shuts out Woodlawn, improves to 3-1