September 16, 2020

M4A organized a free virtual event through Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 15, to provide caregivers with resources on dementia. (File)

M4A provides caregivers with resources on dementia

By Alec Etheredge

Published 7:34 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

The Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging (M4A) partnered with People First Alabama to provide resources to caregivers providing care to someone with an Intellectual or Developmental Disability, such as dementia.

The organizations hosted a free virtual even via zoom called “Dementia: The Disconnect, Plugging in Caregivers to Resources,” on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“Our agency received a three-year federal grant to pilot our new PANDA, (Providing Alzheimer’s N’ Dementia Assistance), project in Shelby County. PANDA provides in-home support services for individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias, and older adults living with IDD and their caregivers”, said Carolyn Fortner, M4A Executive Director.

The virtual event was designed to assist those providing care, those who are receiving the care and other persons with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“This free virtual event is specifically intended for Caregivers caring for a loved one with IDD. We invite you to attend and gain invaluable information about the different programs, services, and resources available to them through their local area agency on aging, our PANDA Project, and People First Alabama”, Fortner said.

M4A is an organization with the goal of providing resources, information and assistance to specifically assist older adults, individuals with disabilities and their caregivers.

M4A frequently hosts informational events such as this, more information can be found by calling the M4A office at 205-670-5770 or visiting their website at M4a.org.

