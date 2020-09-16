expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2020

Students at Pelham Ridge Elementary School dress in gold to show their support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Pelham Ridge goes gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness

By Alec Etheredge

Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – As September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Pelham Ridge Elementary School is asking students and faculty to wear gold and learn how they can help to find a cure.

Every Tuesday and Thursday during the month of September, students are able to wear gold to show their support and bring awareness to the cause by wearing certain gold clothing each week, and wearing all gold on the final week of the month.

Pelham Ridge Counselor Jordan Salter said that the initiative was designed in part to support a fellow student who has cancer, but to also teach children how important this cause is and relating it on a level they can more easily understand.

“It is perfect timing with September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” Salter said. “We feel like it is really important to instill a sense of advocacy in our students so that they can see change really starts with them.”

During the month students will also be able to donate money to help in the fight against childhood cancer, which also provides a tangible example to the children on how they can really help.

“By working together through our donations we are able to make an impact on childhood cancer research,” Salter explained. “It is something they can relate to because it’s not far out of reach. It’s kids just like them that benefit.”

Since the month has started, the school placed yellow bows out by the carpool area, and the teachers have yellow ribbons hanging at their classroom doors. All of these are little daily reminders of the importance of this cause for students, parents and faculty.

Salter and the school hope that these acts will carry with the children through their lives, so that they can understand what is going on outside of them personally, and do everything that they can to help those in need.

“I think that we see a lot of awareness being raised for different types of cancer all the time. We are an elementary school, so kids are near and dear to us,” Salter said. “If we can teach these students to look around and see the bigger picture of what is going on in the world, and teach them how to care for people like them, I think that’s really powerful.”

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 5

News

Pelham Ridge goes gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness

Montevallo

UM to operate Montevallo golf course with management company

280 Main Story

SCSO billboards thank public for support

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council approves city’s 2021 budget

280 Reporter

M4A provides caregivers with resources on dementia

Helena

Church at Cahaba Bend holds prayer walk for schools

News

Pelham declares Sept. 27-Oct. 3 as ‘Family Week’

Helena

Helena to observe ‘Family Week’ Sept. 27-Oct. 3

280 Main Story

THS remains No. 1, Oak Mountain and Pelham gaining recognition in latest poll

Business

‘We’re all like family’: Cowart Drugs holds 100th anniversary celebration

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools moving K-5 in-person students to 4 days per week

Helena

Helena cancels next 2 games due to COVID-19, including Friday’s rivalry with Pelham

280 Main Story

Calera gym hosts 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge

280 Main Story

Shelby County Commission adopts FY 2021 operating budget

News

Shelby Humane hosts adoption event at PUB 261

280 Main Story

Great Dane Ralph helps save family from house fire

280 Main Story

Shelby County to get 4-6 inches of rain from Sally

Alabaster Main Story

Former Montevallo student found dead Monday

Montevallo

UM’s Center for the Arts earns Building Birmingham award

280 Main Story

$1.5 million for roads, bridges includes Vincent projects

280 Main Story

King’s Home unveils new house for Transitional Living Program residents

Alabaster Main Story

City of Alabaster remembers 9/11 with special ceremony

280 Reporter

Shelby County BOE approves FY 2021 budget