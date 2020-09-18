expand
September 18, 2020

Athlete of the Week: Jordon Dior Bray

By Staff Reports

Published 1:45 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

Athlete of the Week: Sept. 13, 2020


Name: Jordon Dior Bray
School: Calera High
Grade: Ninth
What sports do you play? Cross country and track (indoor and outdoor)
Do you have a pre-game/competition ritual? Praying before my event and getting in my zone.
What’s your favorite subject at school? Math. Why? I am good with numbers.
Are you involved in other school activities or groups? Not yet, this is my first year (week) in high school.
What are your hobbies? DIY’s, cooking and shopping.
What is your favorite sports team? Anything Auburn….WAR EAGLE!!
Who is your favorite athlete? Olympic Gold Medalist Natasha Hastings.
What do you want to be when you grow up? A civil engineer.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Athlete of the Week is open to students of all ages who play any sport for public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sponsored by Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union.

