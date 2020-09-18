expand
Ad Spot

September 19, 2020

Big first half lifts No. 1 Thompson in top-2 battle

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:25 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

TRUSSVILLE – Early during the 2020 season, the Thompson Warriors have been focused on getting confidence for starting quarterback Conner Harrell, but the junior quarterback has officially taken control of the offense after leading his team to a 35-21 region win at Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Sept. 18, in front of an ESPNU viewing audience.

Harrell tossed four first-half touchdowns for the Warriors to put them in front 35-14 at the break, then a physical Thompson defense gave up just seven points the rest of the way to close out the win in a battle of top two teams.

“I saw a lot of heart and effort,” Thompson head coach Mark Freeman said. “All week, we talked about our value. What’s our value? You go on the road in this region and get a win, take that win and go, because they all add up. I think we beat a good football team and really played well tonight.”

In the opening half, Harrell and the offense set the tone for the night, scoring on four of their six drives in the first two quarters.

On the opening drive for the Warriors, the offense faced a third-and-9 from the Hewitt 31-yard line, but that was no problem as the junior quarterback hit Tre Roberson for a 31-yard strike and a 7-0 lead.

Early on, the Huskies had answers. The first came on the ensuing drive when Omari Kelly grabbed a 13-yard catch to even the score.

After a scoreless rest of the first quarter, Harrell picked up his second touchdown pass of the night early in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Peppins.

The Warriors then forced one of their many three-and-outs on the next drive to get the ball back.

That’s when Jarrett Crockett started rolling along. The senior running back was questionable entering the game, but he put together some powerful runs and plunged in from 5 yards out to make it 21-7 Thompson.

Hewitt had one more answer on the ensuing drive after a long kickoff return set up a one-play drive on a 25-yard touchdown run from Goodwin.

On the ensuing kickoff, it looked like Hewitt caught a big break after recovering a botched kick, but the Warriors forced one of their three turnover on downs in the half to get the ball back.

From there, it was all Warriors in the half.

Harrell hit Peppins for a 66-yard touchdown strike after Peppins ran straight by the defense for a lofted ball and easy score. Then, in the final minute of the half, Harrell escaped pressure and found a wide open Sam Reynolds for a 36-yard touchdown pass and a 35-14 halftime lead.

In the second half, Hewitt came out and struck on a 68-yard touchdown run to get right back in the game at 35-21 with 3:31 left in the third quarter, but that was the only offensive action in the half.

“We just felt like our defense could play better the second half, so we didn’t want to give them anything in the second half, just get out of here with a win,” Freeman said.

Hewitt had drives that were headed toward scores, but a fumble recovery by E.J. Edwards and an interception by Triston Woody iced the game.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Jackets swarm Fayetteville in first home game

280 Main Story

Briarwood remains perfect in region play

Columbiana

Demopolis finishes strong to pull away from Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel remains perfect in home win

Alabaster Main Story

Big first half lifts No. 1 Thompson in top-2 battle

280 Main Story

Farmingdale Estates nears third phase of development

Montevallo

UM continues to climb in U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings

280 Main Story

Column: Remembering the legacy of Spain Park’s Parker Boswell

280 Main Story

Spain Park unveils new site honoring alumni in the military

280 Main Story

Cinnaholic announces opening date for Hoover location

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 5

News

Pelham Ridge goes gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness

Montevallo

UM to operate Montevallo golf course with management company

280 Main Story

SCSO billboards thank public for support

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council approves city’s 2021 budget

280 Reporter

M4A provides caregivers with resources on dementia

Helena

Church at Cahaba Bend holds prayer walk for schools

News

Pelham declares Sept. 27-Oct. 3 as ‘Family Week’

Helena

Helena to observe ‘Family Week’ Sept. 27-Oct. 3

280 Main Story

THS remains No. 1, Oak Mountain and Pelham gaining recognition in latest poll

Business

‘We’re all like family’: Cowart Drugs holds 100th anniversary celebration

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools moving K-5 in-person students to 4 days per week

Helena

Helena cancels next 2 games due to COVID-19, including Friday’s rivalry with Pelham

280 Main Story

Calera gym hosts 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge