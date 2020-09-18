expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Student of the Week: Derek Monroy-Mendoza

By Staff Reports

Published 1:40 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

Student of the Week: Sept. 13, 2020

Name: Derek Monroy-Mendoza
School: Helena Elementary School
Grade: Kindergarten
What’s your favorite subject in school? Coloring.
What school groups are you involved in? (did not answer)
What community groups are you involved in? Soccer.
Who is your favorite teacher? Mrs. McCown
What are your hobbies? Soccer and playing Minecraft.
If you could donate $100 to a charity, which one would you choose? St. Jude’s, to help kids that are sick.
What do you want to be when you grow up? A policeman.

The Shelby County Reporter’s Student of the Week is open to students of all ages who attend public, private or home schools in the county. To nominate someone, contact Scott Mims at 250-669-3131 or scott.mims@shelbycountyreporter.com.

 

 

 

 

 

Sponsored by Compact 2020.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Column: Remembering the legacy of Spain Park’s Parker Boswell

280 Main Story

Spain Park unveils new site honoring alumni in the military

280 Main Story

Cinnaholic announces opening date for Hoover location

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 5

News

Pelham Ridge goes gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness

Montevallo

UM to operate Montevallo golf course with management company

280 Main Story

SCSO billboards thank public for support

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council approves city’s 2021 budget

280 Reporter

M4A provides caregivers with resources on dementia

Helena

Church at Cahaba Bend holds prayer walk for schools

News

Pelham declares Sept. 27-Oct. 3 as ‘Family Week’

Helena

Helena to observe ‘Family Week’ Sept. 27-Oct. 3

280 Main Story

THS remains No. 1, Oak Mountain and Pelham gaining recognition in latest poll

Business

‘We’re all like family’: Cowart Drugs holds 100th anniversary celebration

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools moving K-5 in-person students to 4 days per week

Helena

Helena cancels next 2 games due to COVID-19, including Friday’s rivalry with Pelham

280 Main Story

Calera gym hosts 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge

280 Main Story

Shelby County Commission adopts FY 2021 operating budget

News

Shelby Humane hosts adoption event at PUB 261

280 Main Story

Great Dane Ralph helps save family from house fire

280 Main Story

Shelby County to get 4-6 inches of rain from Sally

Alabaster Main Story

Former Montevallo student found dead Monday

Montevallo

UM’s Center for the Arts earns Building Birmingham award

280 Main Story

$1.5 million for roads, bridges includes Vincent projects