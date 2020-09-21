expand
Ad Spot

September 21, 2020

Arrest reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:02 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from Aug. 3 through Sept. 14:

Alabaster

Sept. 8

-Christopher R. Grantham, 39, of Hoover, harassment or harassing communications.

Sept. 9

-Will Alfredo Urrutia-Depaz, 24, of Alabaster, harassment.

Sept. 10

-Montrey Iceberk Cave, 21, of Helena, alias writ of arrest.

-Katlyne Briana Marchand, 25, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

Sept. 11

-Ernest Jared Pugh, 34, of Alabaster, court-ordered time to serve 48 hours.

Sept. 13

-Rachel Ann Waters, 36, of Hueytown, DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

-Charity Lynn Hamilton, 34, of Sylacauga, domestic violence third degree.

Sept. 14

-Chelsea M. Baribeau, 29, of Hoover, failure to display insurance.

-Carlos Fabiani, 29, of Pelham, public intoxication.

 

Calera

Sept. 8

-Rodrigus Childers, 39, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Dante Eugene Britting, 20, of Helena, failure to appear.

-Jason Brian Adams, 23, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia.

-Yasmine Niquay Stoudemire, 25, of Calera, failure to appear.

Sept. 9

-Alana Brooke Meeks, 37, of Shelby, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Betty Curry McDonald, 52, of Calera, unauthorized use of vehicle.

-Timothy Rashad Woodson, 22, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogen.

-Tiyan Leonte Jackson, 23, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogen.

-Jesse Bo Brandon Smith, 34, of Jemison, failure to appear (two counts).

-David Shane Henderson, 37, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Clarence Gilmore Simmons, 52, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).

Sept. 10

-Carolyn Crockett Murray, 55, of Pelham, hindering prosecution second degree, DUI-controlled substance.

-Alexander Cole Harrison, 26, of Pelham, agency assist.

-Thomas Deon Terry, 19, of Maplesville, court commitment order.

-David Hatcher Bailey Jr., 54, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 11

-Ellen LaChrisha Harris, 34, of Calera, domestic violence second degree, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, escape third degree, resisting arrest.

-Deandre Durell Davis, 35, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).

 

Columbiana

Aug. 3

-Pearlie Mae Reed, 43, failure to appear—driving while revoked.

Aug. 6

-Chancy Dale Stone, 23, failure to appear—expired license, failure to appear—no plainly visible tag.

Aug. 7

-Marshall Alexander Ray, 30, failure to appear (three counts)—improper lights, no seat belt, improper muffler.

-Kevin Wayne Towery, 44, failure to appear—theft of property fourth degree.

Aug. 8

-Stanley D. McGhee, 28, failure to appear—illegal parking.

Aug. 12

-William Matthew Lawson, 34, failure to appear—harassing communications, failure to appear—no liability insurance.

Aug. 18

-Michelle Diane Meeves, 54, failure to appear—harassment.

Aug. 20

-Michael Lynn Martin, 50, failure to appear—speeding, failure to appear—driving while revoked.

-Courtney Marie Isbell, 25, failure to appear—expired license.

Aug. 25

-Johnny Lee Pate, 31, drug paraphernalia—first offense.

Aug. 26

-Matthew Ryan Porter, 18, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Aaron James Jackson, 18, unlawful possession of a controlled substance—marijuana.

Aug. 27

-Carl Richard McAnnally, 56, failure to appear—driving while license suspended, failure to appear—no trailer tag.

-Jarifa Fitzgerald Carter, 53, reckless endangerment.

Aug. 28

-Austin Wayne Hill, 19, failure to appear—running red light, failure to appear—expired tag.

-Edward Paul Gregg, 63, failure to appear—theft of property fourth degree (three counts).

Aug. 29

-Terry Lynn Abbott, 60, DUI.

-Jonathon Chance Merrell, 19, failure to appear—improper muffler.

Aug. 30

-Dustin Kirk Robinson, 30, failure to appear—running stop sign.

 

Helena

Sept. 8

-Elijah Dejuan Mikula, 26, DUI-alcohol.

-Daniel Ray Brown, 36, failure to appear-traffic.

-Jasmine Harvill, 20, giving false ID to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required.

Sept. 9

-Drew Bowen Handley, 32, disorderly conduct.

Sept. 10

-Montrey Iceberk Cave, 21, probation violation.

-Mario Eduardo Henriquez, 28, DUI-any substance, possession of marijuana second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance.

-Henacii Lakenya Robinson, 21, miscellaneous information.

Sept. 12

-Alex Cameron Bain, 20, DUI-alcohol under age 21.

Sept. 13

-Jamie Lauren Schultz, 28, DUI-alcohol.

-London Danelle Craig, 26, possession of a controlled substance.

 

Montevallo

Sept. 6

-Jameian Stephun Murphy, agency assist arrest.

Sept. 9

-Edward Anthony Shelton, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

-David Shane Henderson, agency assist arrest.

Sept. 14

-Brooke McKinney Hill, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

-Sam Douglas Brooks, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

 

Pelham

Sept. 6

-Michael Eidson, 40, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.

-Walter Velasquez, 23, of Birmingham, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.

Sept. 7

-Jorge Landa Teodoro, 38, of Pelham, DUI-.08 BAC or greater and domestic violence 3rd degree.

Sept. 9

-Lionel Robinson, 53, of Helena, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Carlos Mines, 26, of Birmingham, alias warrants.

-Rodney Dodd, 41, of Hoover, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jennifer Myers, 43, of Columbiana, alias warrants.

-Lanitra Tyus, 32, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Lanitra Tyus, 32, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Levoris Snow, 33, of Center Point, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

Sept. 10

-Michael Tully, 48, of Hueytown, home repair fraud.

-Reid Baldwin, 37, of Hoover, public lewdness.

Sept. 11

-Jeremiah Perryman, 26, of Pelham, alias warrants.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Elks Lodge makes donation to SCSO for Project Lifesaver

Helena

Planning commission to hear rezoning request for land in Helena tonight

News

Photos: Hurricane Sally leaves destruction

280 Main Story

The Meadows at Harpersville officially opens

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster man charged with child pornography possession, intent to distribute

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster library announces October events

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster police investigating deadly shooting at party

280 Main Story

Jackets swarm Fayetteville in first home game

280 Main Story

Briarwood remains perfect in region play

Columbiana

Demopolis finishes strong to pull away from Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel remains perfect in home win

Alabaster Main Story

Big first half lifts No. 1 Thompson in top-2 battle

280 Main Story

Farmingdale Estates nears third phase of development

Montevallo

UM continues to climb in U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings

280 Main Story

Column: Remembering the legacy of Spain Park’s Parker Boswell

280 Main Story

Spain Park unveils new site honoring alumni in the military

280 Main Story

Cinnaholic announces opening date for Hoover location

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 5

News

Pelham Ridge goes gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness

Montevallo

UM to operate Montevallo golf course with management company

280 Main Story

SCSO billboards thank public for support

280 Main Story

Chelsea Council approves city’s 2021 budget

280 Reporter

M4A provides caregivers with resources on dementia

Helena

Church at Cahaba Bend holds prayer walk for schools