September 22, 2020

The Shelby County Landfill will hold its free landfill day on Saturday, Oct. 3. (File)

Free county landfill day set for Saturday, Oct. 3

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:44 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIAN — Residents of Shelby County will be able to offload any number of items they need to dispose of for free at the Shelby County Landfill on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The landfill, located at 401 Landfill Road between Columbiana and Calera, will allow participants to bring any permitted items they wish to get rid of and deposit them between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

As set by the Shelby County Commission the landfill offers two free days a year, the other was held on March 28.

According to the landfill’s website it cannot accept hazardous waste, automobile batteries, vehicle tires, liquid wastes, or vehicles.

Those participating in the free landfill day must be unloaded and cleared out of the facility by 3:30 p.m.

More information about the landfill and the free day can be found at Shelbyal.com/253/Landfill.

