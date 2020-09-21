Land transactions for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 3-11:

Sept. 3

-Jason Arnett to Michael McCulley, for $184,900, for Lot 62 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase III.

-Keith Harvey to Mariella Wise Levinson, for $135,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jason Perry to Jason M. Arnett, for $319,900, fo rLot 148 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 1.

-James Morrison to Dustin H. Wright, for $2,200, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles Henry to Mark C. Henry, for $465,000, for Lot 1016 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Kevin Wedgworth to Carly Garvey, for $355,000, for Lot 84 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase 2.

-Larry Tew to Larry A. Tew, for $147,235, for Lot 32 in Willow Cove Phase 2.

-Isaac Whitley to William Barnwell Battles, for $137,500, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Mobley Development Inc. to DAL Properties LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 2412 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Cheryl Dupree to Sharon Dupree Shaul, for $63,310, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-James Schrader to Karen Schrader Bevard, for $500, for property in Section 16, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-John Winslett to Lakeview Mobile Estates LLC, for $650,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Bonnie Jett to Lakeview Mobile Estates LLC, for $650,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jeffrey Risberg to Michael J. McGrath, for $147,000, for Lot 18 in Corsentinos Addition to Eaglewood Estates 4th Sector 1st Phase.

-Mobley Development Inc. to DAL Properties LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 2410 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-James Schrader to Carl Schrader, for $500, for property in Section 14, Township 24, Range 15 East.

-Jason Reeves to Jesse Bradley Deerman, for $176,000, for Lot 121 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Robert Thomasson to Frederick Bates, for $343,000,f or Lot 314 in Woodlands Sector 3.

-Joseph Dunn to Toni M. Hinton, for $149,000, for Lot 24 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Donald Kitchens to Kelly J. Findlay, for $350,000, for Lot 2 in Reif Subdivision.

-Jason Gray to Gregory McCoy Armstrong, for $200,000, for Lot 510 in Spring Gate Phase 5.

-Jerry Fortner to William Steven Bedsole, for $329,000, for Lot 1921 in Dunrobin at Ballatnrae Phase 2.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $15,500, fo rLot 109 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Antonio Chavira to Sophie Simmons, for $150,000, for Lot 133 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Heather Grant to Kathryn A. Morrison, for $225,000, for Lot 69 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 6.

-Hossein Nilipour to L & L Property Enterprise LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 78 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Di Bush to Russel L. Gaston, for $245,000, for Lot 2 in Indian Hills First Addition Second Sector.

-Malinda Nichols to Jared Travis, for $286,500, for Lot 282 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

-William Armistead to Robert Michael Reed, for $680,000, for Lot 6 in Brush Creek Farms.

-Todd Jones to Matthew McCune, for $202,000, for Lot 224 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Reuben Burch to Theodore Allan Wendell, for $537,500, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Hossein Nilipour to Empire Rentals LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 71 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-David Rushton to John Leslie Caster, for $425,000, for Lot 22-73 Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Christian Layton to Jonathan Daniel Goke, for $164,500, for Lot 60 in Rossburg Sector II.

Sept. 4

-Nathan Pitts to Brittney S. Rittman, for $228,000, for Lot 6 in Villages at Westover Sector 1.

-John Morris to Stephen D. Kirkland, for $288,000, for Lot 47 in Brook Chase Estates Phase I.

-Bryan Spencer to Steven E. Haupt, for $435,000, for Lot 56 in High Chapparal Sector 3.

-Julian Jacobson to Jennifer Ryan Carver, for $175,000, for Lot 317 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 3 First Addition Amended Map.

-Christopher Williams to Jared L. Anderson, for $415,000, for Lot 1-86 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I & Phase II.

-James Sirmon to Angela Duke, for $339,900, for Lot 611 in Forest Parks 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Kendall Gardner to Magan J. Hall, for $225,000, for Lot 2 in Southern Hills Sector 4.

-Beverly Denney to Sequoia II LLC, for $300,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Barbara Howard to Matthew L. Denard, for $5,000, for property in Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Fannie Mae to Deana Ray, for $230,000, for Lot 22 in Park Forest Second Sector.

-Michael Jones to Tommy Jones, for $61,510, for property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Barbara Howard to Matthew L. Denard, for $308,000, for property in Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Peter Duke to Philip M. Moore, for $424,900, for Lot 1401 in Eagle Point 14th Sector.

-John Rittmann to Arika Sandridge, for $275,000, for Lot 2 in Gulledge Family Subdivision.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Emily Brooke Haamankuli, for $501,820, for Lot 557 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Richard Granger to Joseph M. Mure, for $516,500, for Lot 823 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Kevin Anderson to Alex Devin Scott, for $250,000, for Lot 1 in Old Plantation Addition to Plantation South.

-Theresa Sprain to Robert H. Sprain, for $804,000, fo rLot 8 in Windwood Circle.

-Donnie Hardin to Justin Michael Deitsch, for $205,116.90, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Edward Rusch to Elizabeth Anne McSorley, for $860,000, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Darian Weaver to Michael D. McClure, for $555,000, fo rLot 320 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.

-Vyonnie White to Eric J. White, for $44,620, for Lot 1 in Byers Map of Sterrett Alabama.

-Thomas King to John T. Harkins, for $194,000, for Lot 5 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to City of Pelham, for $70,000, for Lot 52 in Pump Station Lot in Simms Landing Phase 1.

-Alyssa Hall to Vieyra Villaneava Gerardo, for $220,000, for Lot 34 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Tien Pham to Michelle D. Hickerson, for $430,000, for Lot 11 in Chancellors Crossing.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Frank Joshua Hall, for $398,983, for Lot 2054 in Flemming Farms Phase 1A.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Evan W. Dix, for $177,200,f or Lot 106 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Eddie Naylor to Calvin Benson, for $276,000, for Lot 513 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Stan Graham, for $515,705, for Lot 527 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

Sept. 8

-Justin Strange to Melissa Landers, for $246,000, for Lot 105 in Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Morene Perry to Jag Investment Strategies LLC, for $80,518, for Lot 8 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Sabrina Cipriano to Sabrina E. Riley, for $188,300, for Lot 449 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Johnny Gunter to Christopher Scott Walker, for $279,900, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Sabrina Riley to Sabrina E. Riley, for $188,300, fo rLot 449 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Dean Hoffman to Jon Michael Orr, for $505,000, for Lot 2920 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-Kristen Carlisle to Michael D. Collins, for $200,000, for Lot 46 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase One Final Plat.

-Fernando Sanchez to Stephen M. Johnson, for $400,000, for Lot 402 in Greystone Legacy 4th Sector.

-Vickie Daniel to Kathryn L. Fender, for $184,000, for Lot 58 in Southfield Gardens.

-Frances Robertson to Billy H. Roberts, for $381,000, for Lot 2678 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Three.

-Chelsea One LLC to Michael N. Frith, for $62,900, for Lot 414 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Gregory Davis to Gregory Davis, for $141,000,f or Lot 9 in Fernwood Fourth Sector.

-Frankie Carra to Sonda Marie Bourgeois, for $249,900, for Lot 1 in Greystone Highlands Phase 1 Amended Map.

-George Linton to Jason Lee Champion, for $295,000, for Lot 7-150 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Patrick Taylor Ray, for $429,147, for Lot 2036 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Kevin Rogers to Joel Lee Farrow, for $175,000, for Lot 9 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Marie Ulysse to Marie V. Ulysse, for $113,500, for Lot 1 in Cameron Woods.

-Eric Pollard to Eric Thomas Pollard, for $118,500, for Lot 1874 in Old Cahaba Phase V 2nd Addition.

-Jamie Schollian to Cecilia M. Barrios, for $153,000, for Lot 64 in Wyndham Cottages Phase 1.

-Betty Williams to Lary Fikes, for $229,300,f or Lot 189 in Wynlake Phase 4 a Resurvey of Lots 188 and 189 through 193.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Valencia Mitchell, for $462,000, for Lot 2059 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Gloria Jones to Scot Bruce, for $375,000, for Lot 112 in Brook Highland 3rd Sector.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLc, for $342,000,f or Lot 636 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Philip Ellis to James Thomas Crawford, for $398,000, for Lot 38 in High Chaparral Sector 3.

-Victoria Whitworth to Kevin Joseph Lacasse, for $447,500, for Lot 11-21A in Mt Laurel Phase II Resubdivision of Lots 11-21 and 11-22.

-Brandon Scalf to Brandon Lee Scalf, for $80,000, for Lot 5 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Robert Okin to Tanner Lee, for $200,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Kathryn Fender to Donald Holsombeck, for $206,500, for Lot 294 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kendall L. Betts, for $314,684, for Lot 46 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Amy Cox to James M. Cox, for $132,600, for Lot 72 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Alamerica Bank to Building Bama Inc., for $35,000, for Lot 617 in Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 6th Addition.

-Benjamin Mason to Jeffrey M. Mize, for $249,900, for Lot 78 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 1.

-David Mitchusson to Christopher L. Melton, for $624,900, for Lot 1804 in Highland Lakes 18th Sector Phase I.

-Midfirst Bank to WCB Realty Company LLC, for $171,001, for Lot 3 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Katelin Pattillo, for $178,470, for Lot 11 in Cambridge Park Amended Map.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Samuel C. Blitz, for $617,714, for Lot 560 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Chad Thornton to Kimberly Thornton, for $113,160,f or Lot 7 in Heather Ridge Second Addition Phase One.

-Timothy Morrison to Brian James, for $1,200,000, for Lot 116 in Shoal Creek.

-Erica Wells to Tironza L. Arnold, for $197,000,f or Lot 71 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Malorie Draper to Penelope Greene Clay, for $160,000, for Lot 84 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Edgar Luna to Christopher Brasher, for $920,000, for Lot 1260 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase III.

Sept. 9

-Ernest Kockem to Christian Layon, for $253,000, for Lot 14 in Woodvale.

-Brock Point Partners LLC to Cameron K. McGinley, for $655,670, for Lot 74 in Brock Point Phase 2B Final Plat.

-Mark Stapleton to Ernest John Kochem, for $299,900, for Lot 3 in Thompson Subdivision.

-Delores Lawley to Mountainprize Inc., for $270,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Billy Barker to Aliatai D. Shipman, for $340,000, for Lot 428 in Lake Forest Sector 4.

-Stephen Yon to Andrew Colin Yon, for $77,500, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-James Henderson to Manuel Chavez, for $165,000,f or Lot 118 in Summerchase Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 98, 99, 117 and 118.

-Ken Hays to Thomas H. King, for $241,000, for Lot 1104 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Dana Birmingham to Steve D. Maune, for $136,000,f or Lot 186 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Debra Carter to Mountainprize Inc., for $150,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Joseph Kolaczek to John Walter Wilson, for $500,000, for Lot 19 in Shelby Shores Inc. 1969 Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James A. Carr, for $521,949, for Lot B-94 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michael Anthony Sherbert, for $273,100, for Lot 104 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Anand David to Corey S. Burt, for $269,000, for Lot 58 in Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Commercial Development Authority of the City of Alabaster to Mountainprize Inc., for $330,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Joe Massey to Mountainprize Inc., for $400,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Heather Dooley to Mountainprise Inc., for $425,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Karl Betke to Mountainprise Inc., for $255,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Nickalas Massey to James F. Redfield, for $80,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Lawrence McCullers to Joshua D. Arnold, for $2,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Christopher Bacon to Lisa Elizabeth McDaniel, for $296,700, for Lot 11 in Sandpiper Trail Sector II.

-Kenneth Rush to Jenna Gale Manzi, for $379,900, for Lot 6 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Phillip Hammonds to Carl E. Tucker, for $350,000, for Lot 11-25 in Mt Laurel Phase II Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Daniel A. Crawford, for $408,940, for Lot A48 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector Phase 2.

-James Hopper to Sherri L. Dunn, for $406,000, for Lot 35 in Forest Meadows 1st Sector.

-Donald Seibert to Cathryn Nora Bays, for $350,000, for Lot 1004 in Glengerry at Ballantrae.

-Terry Stephenson to Candice Morris, for $201,000, for Lot 79 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-Jason Parker to Carla M. Parker, for $280,600, for Lot 1907 in Old Cahaba Phase V 1st Addition.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $65,000, for Lot 203 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Paul Duff to Mark T. Mitchell, for $545,000, for Lot 47 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Stephen Johnson to John S. Cipriano, for $1,060,000, for Lot 708 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.

-Daniel Thomas to Derek A. Harden, for $270,000, for Lot 9 in Hidden Forest.

-Andrea Rutherford to BAF 3 LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 4 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.

-Joshua Arnold to Lawrence McCullers, for $500, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Sherry Burchfield to Howard Clayton Forbes, for $232,000, for Lot 5 in R O Ramers Addition to Little Oak Ridge Estates.

-Chelsie French to Cameron T. Anderson, for $159,900, for Lot 16 in Hidden Creek II First Sector.

-Aaron Johnson to Donald Cartier, for $174,900, for Lot 13 in Oak Mountain Estates.

-Betty White to Christopher Allen Young, for $435,000, for Lot 703 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Thomas Pate to Curtis White Companies Inc., for $50,000, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

Sept. 10

-Thomas Brown to Thomas M. Brown, for $83,000, for property in Section 12, Township 19, Range 2 West.

-Feffa Group LLC to Deep South Partners LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 5 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to David Chuck Mitchusson, for $488,850, for Lot 16 in Lake Wood Estates.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Nicholas Shea Schoggen, for $251,550, for Lot 8 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Tayler R. Bentley, for $198,400, for Lot 201 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Caitlin Michelle White, for $180,855, for Lot 202 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to William David Ricks, for $185,060, for Lot 54 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Joseph H. Fulmer, for $559,400, for Lot 302 in Creekwater Phase III.

-Carlo St. Philip to Jacob Thomas Roberts, fro $398,000, for Lot 78 in Haven at Greystone 1st Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Gregory Majors, for $354,000, for Lot 18 in Flagstone.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Charles E. Decker, for $249,000, for Lot 2 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Peter G. Evans, for $203,070, for Lot 55 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.

-Gail Vinson to Clarence Travis Maples, for $334,900, for Lot 1 in Triple Springs 2nd Sector Resurvey of Lots 1 through 10 First Addition.

-Phyllis Heaton to Phyllis L. Heaton, for $128,800, for Lot 37 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Clarence Maples to Joseph Columbus Coker, for $369,000, for Lot 207 in Shadow Oaks Estates Second Sector.

-Paige Khan to Dorrian Johnson, for $620,000, for Lot 98 in Weatherly Oxford Sector 10.

-Gladys Steen to Gladys C. Streen Revocable Trust, for $150,100, fo rLot 26 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Patricia Johnstone to David St. Denis, for $205,000, for Lot 4 in Hidden Pond Estates.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Anand William David, for $759,960,f or Lot 1105 in Blackridge Phase 1C.

-Kevin Earls to Edmond Maurice Woods, for $549,900, fo rLot 2201 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-David Hazelwood to Nareshkumar Jayavelu, for $283,000, for Lot 9 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Robert Wayne Benton, for $295,090, for Lot 77 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-Don Pruett to Robert Michael Lenning, for $684,000, for Lot 1832 in Highland Lakes 18th Sector Phase II.

-William Barker to Vicky Lynn Sardar, for $125,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Dorothy Simpson to Feffa Group LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 5 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-Anthony Jones to William Christian Taft, for $178,000,f or Lot 41 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Roger Garate to Andrew E. Jones, for $455,000, for Lot 1-54 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase 1 and II.

-Erskine Faush to Derek Jerrad Smith, for $450,000, for Lot 2030 in Brook Highland 20th Sector.

-Gina Manale to Ja Yee Chen, for $218,000, for Lot 3 in Stonehaven First Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to David B. Youngblood, for $397,276, for Lot A-47 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-James Henry to Oswaldo Huerta, for $135,000, for Lot 6 in Meadowgreen.

-William Traylor to Hayley N. Gillen, for $192,000,f or Lot 334 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Scott McKeever to William Carl Traylor, for $359,000,f or Lot 7 in Carden Crest.

-Jennifer Russell to Gidget Russell, for $140,000, for Lot 47 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Andrew Jones to Jeral Leonard Bibb, for $281,000,f or Lot 4-27 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Peter Brandsma to Jamie Shifflett, for $299,000, fo rLot 38 in Villas Belvedere.

-Kathryn Schencker to William Carl Traylor, for $18,500, for Lot 8 in Carden Crest.

-Jessica Meeker to Benjamin R. Cornelius, for $255,000,f or Lot 25 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

-Yvonne Boehme to Aaron E. Hux, for $315,900, for Lot 6 in Meadowbrook 9th Sector.

-W. Development LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $89,500, for Lot 11 in Chelsea Preserve Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13 and 21.

-Charlotte Martin to Church at Shelby Crossings, for $720,000, for Lot 17 in Millennium Park.

-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to Michael C. Bailey, for $196,000, for Lot 8 in White Oak Manor Final Plat.

-Pamela Mellon to David R. Mellon, for $260,000, for Lot 6 in Habersham Place.

-DAL Properties LLC to Lyndol E. Williamson, for $489,900, for Lot 2226 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-Kimberly Joiner to Matthew Stephen Rice, for $47,500, for property in Section 23, Township 24B, Range 15 East.

-Mitchell Martin to Kelly A. Jacobs, for $237,000, for Lot 50 in Stratford Place Phase V.

-Jason Jones to Robert Scott Foust, for $110,000, for Lot 10 in Canterbury Estates 1st Addition.

-W. Development LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $58,000, for Lot 14 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Shannon Brewer to Hollie Brown, for $116,000, for Lot 116 in Saratoga Townhomes.