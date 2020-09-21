Marriages for the week of Sept. 20, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 8-11:
-Cherielyn Wilkins to Estevan Martin Ruben.
-Shelby Todd to Charles Robert McGowan.
-J. Bonds to Madeline Ann Jones.
-David Mitchell to Regina Johnson Kuntz.
-Charles Steward to Taylor Lauren Wiley.
-Justin Smith to Chasity Frances Lee.
-Michael Scales to Melissa Lins Dunn.
-Vincent Brantley to Tilwana Lalisha Barron.
-David Cunningham to Carolina Zamora Valverde.
-Natasha Williams to Terrence Lamar Melton.
-Ronald Cox to Louis Anthony Russo.
-Aaron Barrick to Ellen Nicole Gardner.
-Scott Brummitt to Terri Ann May.
-Fred Stewart to Jane Hutton Stewart.
-Sydney Moore to Trenton Thomas Harper.
-Luna Rafael Luna to Shirley Mary Barreras Acosta.
-Ronni Gilbert to Sarah Loran Weldon.
-David Rice to Rachael Ellen Lovelady.
-Burton Beakley to Heather Marie Ludwig.
-Haley Mitchell to Jesse Jasiel Gonzalez.