Police reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 2 through Sept. 15:
Alabaster
Sept. 8
-Property damage from the 237-mile marker of I-65. A 2014 Chevy Impala sustained $5,000 in damages.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 800 block of U.S. 31. A DeWalt 20-volt battery valued at $60 and a T handle hex set valued at $22.99 were stolen.
-Information only from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 1900 block of U.S. 31.
-Property damage from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A GMC box truck valued at $30,000 was damaged.
-Harassment from the 800 block of U.S. 31.
-Information only from the 100 block of Big Oak Circle, Maylene.
Sept. 9
-Property damage from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. A 2020 Toyota Tacoma sustained $2,000 in damages.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 800 block of U.S. 31.
-Harassment from the 800 block of U.S. 31.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Mangrove Drive.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Winterhaven Circle.
-Domestic violence third degree, information from the 50 block of Robinson Drive. A 2003 Toyota 4Runner sustained $500 in damages.
Sept. 10
-Domestic dispute from the 100 block of Ashford Lane.
-Harassment from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order-probable cause from the 1500 block of Napoleon Drive.
Sept. 11
-Property damage from the 100 block of Paddington Station. A window was cracked.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 500 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information only from the 100 block of King James Court.
-Information only from the 100 block of Grande View Lane.
-Reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude from Shelby County 95 at Industrial Road.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Old Spanish Circle. A screen door valued at $50 was damaged.
Sept. 12
-Reckless endangerment from U.S. 31.
-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 300 block of Tradewinds Circle.
-Information only from the 20 block of Peavine Trailer Park. A 2012 Nissan Maxima and a GMC Terrain were damaged.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade. A side mirror valued at $150 was damaged.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Ferguson Lane.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 300 block of Windsor Court.
Sept. 13
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1200 block of Willow Creek Place. A glass pane valued at $100 was damaged.
-Information only from the 9300 block of Alabama 119.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Coral Circle.
-DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance from the 242-mile marker of I-65. Xanax was confiscated.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of Hickory Hills Drive.
-Property damage from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. A pillar was damaged.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 1300 block of Windsor Court. A firearm valued at $650, AR15 pistol valued at $700 and various baseball hats valued at $200 were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of First Street South. A set of car keys was stolen.
-Information only from the 400 block of Olde Towne Lane.
-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Willow Point Circle. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $399 was stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Windsor Court.
-Information only from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Navajo Trail.
Sept. 14
-Information only from the 700 block of Third Avenue Southwest.
-Information only from the 600 block of Second Street Northeast. A metal door valued at $500 was damaged.
-Lost property from the 200 block of First Street North. A Taurus G3 9-millimeter firearm was reported.
-Information only from the 200 block of Treymoor Lake Circle.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of King James Court. A PlayStation 4 valued at $300 and a PS4 controller valued at $50 were stolen.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Crosscut Road.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A pressure washer valued at $358 was stolen.
Calera
Sept. 7
-Aggravated assault first degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Incident from the 100 block of Poplar Loop.
-Incident from the 10000 block of U.S. 31.
Sept. 8
-Theft of property first degree from the 6200 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic from the 4200 block of Shelby County 42.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1400 block of Shelby County 304.
-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.
-Incident from the 300 block of Southern Hills Drive.
Sept. 9
-Possession of a controlled substance-hallucinogen from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from U.S. 31 at the county line.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property third degree, burglary third degree from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.
-Counterfeiting-passing or circulating from Limestone Parkway.
-Incident from Waterford.
-Incident from the 9200 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Custody incident from the 400 block of Sherwood Circle.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Daventry Drive.
Sept. 10
-Attempting to elude, reckless driving, no seat belt, reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.
-Hindering prosecution second degree, DUI-controlled substance from the 8400 block of Shelby County 22.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4900 block of Stonecreek Way.
-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.
-Found property from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of White Stone Trace.
-Agency assist from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place.
-Incident from the 400 block of Sherwood Circle.
-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia from the 2100 block of 15th Street.
-Property damage, duty to remain at scene of accident from the 600 block of Shelby County 213.
-Child abuse from the 900 block of 14th Street.
-Child custody dispute from the 3000 block of Highview Lane.
-Noise complaint from the 7000 block of Kensington Lane.
Sept. 11
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, domestic violence second degree from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.
-Escape third degree, resisting arrest from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.
-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.
Columbiana
Aug. 2
-Information only from the 600 block of Shoals Mill Lane.
-Harassment from the 800 block of Egg and Butter Road.
Aug. 3
-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Shoals Mill Lane.
Aug. 4
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Highland Drive.
-Property damage from the 300 block of Shelby County 47 South.
Aug. 5
-Burglary third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.
Aug. 7
-Information; unauthorized use of vehicle from Town Creek Apartments.
Aug. 8
-Reckless endangerment, possibly unlawfully carrying pistol from the 200 block of East College Street.
-Domestic dispute from the 700 block of Eagle Lane.
-Violation of a protection order from the 400 block of Springs Crossings Drive.
Aug. 10
-Possible violation of PFA, harassing communications from the 400 block of Springs Crossings Drive.
Aug. 11
-Criminal mischief from the 900 block of Shelby County 97.
Aug. 14
-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Columbiana Square.
Aug. 17
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Jonesboro Circle.
-Dog complaint from the 1300 block of Shelby County 47 South.
-Harassment-intimidation from the 500 block of Old Highway 25 West.
Aug. 21
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Domestic incident from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.
Aug. 23
-Property-related incident from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Shelby County 343.
Aug. 24
-Civil disturbance from the 100 block of Egg and Butter Road.
Aug. 25
-Harassment from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
Aug. 26
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance-marijuana from Old Highway 25 East.
Aug. 27
-Missing person from the 200 block of Briarwood Drive.
-Reckless endangerment from the 1600 block of Shelby County 47 South.
Aug. 28
-Trespass warning from the 300 block of Shelby Road, golf driving range.
Helena
Sept. 7
-Domestic violence third degree from the 700 block of Rosebury Road.
-Miscellaneous information from Townhouse Road.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Honeysuckle Circle.
-Terrorist threat from the 4600 block of Shelby County 52 East.
Sept. 8
-Giving false ID to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana second degree, trespass warning, firearms license required from Wyndham Parkway.
-Harassment from Rosebury Road.
Sept. 10
-Theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 58.
-DUI-controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 52.
-Damage to city property from Shelby County 52 West.
-Miscellaneous information, trespass warning from Bearden Road.
Sept. 12
-Domestic incident from Shoreside Lane.
-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Roy Court.
Sept. 13
-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 58.
Montevallo
Sept. 1
-Stolen vehicles-auto theft and damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damaged to business from Highway 204 (government/public building). Stolen was a Club Car golf cart valued at $5,967.89. Damaged was a chain holding garage doors secure valued at $10.
Sept. 2
-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 and burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Overland Road (residence/home). Stolen was a silver ladder (unknown make/model/serial number/length) valued at $80.
Sept. 4
-Assault-Harassment from Montevallo (restaurant).
Sept. 5
-Information only from Cobblestone Circle (residence/home).
Sept. 6
-Found property from Montevallo (other/unknown). Found was a silver class ring.
Sept. 7
-Assault-aggravated assault-menacing-gun from Middle Street (service/gas station).
-Assault-aggravated assault-menacing-gun from Middle Street (service/gas station).
-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Highway 10 (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox and post valued at $300.
-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Highway 10 (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $50.
Sept. 8
-Trespass warning from AL-25 (convenient store).
-Larceny/theft-shoplifting, less than $500 from Highway 25 (department store). Stolen was a toastmaster 1.5 quart slow cooker, red in color valued at $11.
-Obstructing police-ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Montevallo (highway/street).
Sept. 9
-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Moores Spring Road (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox and post valued at $250.
-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damaged to private property from Highway 206 (residence/home). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $50.
-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damaged to private property from Highway 206 (highway/street). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $50.
-Found property from Montevallo (other/unknown). Found was a USAA Visa card.
Sept. 10
-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a front door frame valued at $501.
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (convenient store).
-Trespass warning from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home).
Sept. 11
-Information only from Montevallo (other/unknown).
Sept. 13
-Information only from Main Street (other/unknown).
-Domestic incident from Highway 10 (residence/home).
Sept. 14
-Property damage from Highway 25 (highway/street). Damaged was a front clip, bumper, grille, fog lights and radiator valued at $8,000.
Sept. 15
-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Main Street (highway/street).
-Information only from Main Street (drug store).
Pelham
Sept. 6
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $1.
-Criminal mischief from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (jail/prison). Destroyed/damaged was a camera valued at $100.
Sept. 7
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of Cahaba Manor Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were guns valued at $250.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of Cahaba Manor Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $550.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 800 Block of Valleyview Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $1.
Sept. 8
-Breaking and entering a vehicle form the 2000 Block of Oak Mountain Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered were tools, remote, charger, electronics and car parts valued at $871.
-Theft from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a sticker valued at $40.
-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (lake/waterway). Lost was identification valued at $50.
Sept. 9
-Identity theft from the 100 Block of Juniper Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
-Theft of a vehicle from the 20 Block of Houston Drive (residence/home). Stolen locally/recovered other was a vehicle valued at $1.
Sept. 10
-Theft from the 100 Block of Village Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was medication and jewelry valued at $3,403.