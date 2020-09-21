expand
September 21, 2020

Sheriff's reports for the week of Sept. 20, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 2:44 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 26-Sept. 5:

Aug. 26

-Harassment from the 0 block of Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby.

Aug. 27

-Miscellaneous incident from the 90 block of Maplecrest Drive, Sterrett.

Aug. 28

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Merry Glenn Lane, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief, theft of property from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A coin box on a vacuum machine valued at $400 was damaged, and an unknown amount of coins stolen.

-Found property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. An iPhone was reported.

-Duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident from the 3400 block of N. Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham. A 2008 Ford F-150 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham. A brick mailbox valued at $500 was damaged.

-Criminal trespass from the 1000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

Aug. 29

-Theft of property from the 4000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. U.S. currency in the amount of $20,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence from the 400 block of Camp Branch Road, Alabaster.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Clothes valued at $57.14 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Alprazolam (.8 gram), unknown orange pills (.5 gram), unknown square pills (.5 gram), a green leafy substance (1 gram), an unknown white powder (1 gram) and an unknown crystal-like substance (1 gram) were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Bentley Drive, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous information from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Civil custody dispute from the 6000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Marwood Drive, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $375 was stolen.

-Physical harassment from the 4500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Incident from the 7100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Bluebird Drive, Maylene.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1400 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. A tire valued at $175 was damaged.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

Aug. 30

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 7000 block of Meadow Lark Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Juvenile runaway from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 8000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Found property from the 100 block of McBrayer Drive, Vincent. A BB gun was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 1300 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. Marijuana in a clear plastic baggy (1.4 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Spring Creek Road and Shelby County 216, Montevallo. Suspected marijuana (0.9 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 7000 block of Hugh Daniel Road, Birmingham. Marijuana (3.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Burglary from the 200 block of Ledge Circle, Birmingham. A diamond tennis bracelet valued at $5,000, a watch valued at $6,500 and a white gold diamond ring valued at $10,000 were stolen.

-Burglary, domestic violence-criminal trespass from the 1500 block of Shelby Forest Lane, Chelsea. A Taurus Millennium G3 valued at $300 was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Ewing Street, Montevallo. Klonopin (40 count), Baclofen (40 count) and Gabapentin (40 to 50 count) were stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Ewing Street, Montevallo. An unknown amount of high-end vintage custom assorted jewelry valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Assault from the 20 block of Morris Estates Drive, Wilsonville.

Aug. 31

-Public intoxication from the 2000 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 East, Chelsea. A small plastic Ziplock bag with residue was confiscated.

-Recovered stolen firearm from the Tuscaloosa Police Department. A .38-caliber revolver valued at $100 was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Marijuana (80.5 grams) and a small scale and a bag containing a large amount of small baggies with designs on them were confiscated.

-Incident from the 21000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Violation of school rules from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the entrance to Inverness Cliffs Apartments, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Trott Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. A Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $147 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1300 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson MP Bodyguard 380 valued at $450 was stolen.

-Burglary from the 0-100 block of Nabors Drive, Chelsea. Various tools and fishing rods were stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Stinson Drive, Wilsonville A double-wide trailer burned.

-Theft of property from the 5100 block of Split Trail, Birmingham. Cash in the amount of $1,500 was stolen.

-Incident from the 4900 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of controlled substances from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Methamphetamine (1 gram); approximately 1 gram in crystal form inside of a syringe and approximately less than 1 gram in powder form in a clear plastic baggy, and a glass marijuana smoking pipe were confiscated.

-Suicide attempt from Cyrus Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville. $100 was stolen.

-Sodomy from the sub-100 block of Maplecrest Drive, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 6300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Civil dispute from the 2200 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from Shelby County 61 at the entrance to South Water Treatment Plant. A 2009 Chevy Silverado sustained $3,500 in damages.

Sept. 1

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 4100 block of Shelby County 17, Shelby. A syringe and a small plastic baggie containing a powdery residue were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 20 block of Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 49000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett. A Reese’s candy bar valued at $2.30 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Suicide threats from the 100 block of St. Michaels Court, Leeds.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea. Trees and landscaping were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lorrin Lane, Westover.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Waxahatchee Road. A tackle box and contents valued at $120, Greenwork pressure washer valued at $120, Craftsman mechanics set valued at $90, miscellaneous tool set valued at $40 and a cigar lighter valued at $50 were stolen.

-SORNA violation from the 2500 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Trafficking in stolen identities from the 4800 block of Riverwood Place, Birmingham. An LG cell phone valued at $500 and various credit/debit cards were recovered.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Meadowbrook Circle, Birmingham. Cash in the amount of $14,000 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A credit card valued at $615.74 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Meadow Road, Birmingham. An Xbox valued at $350 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2019 Jeep Compass valued at $1,000.

Sept. 2

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Blackstone Court, Chelsea. An Apple iPad valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Forest Parks Road, Sterrett.

-Property damage from Shelby County 12 and Shelby County 24, Calera. A 2011 Nissan Juke and a 2018 Toyota Tacoma were damaged.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 435, Columbiana.

-Theft of services from the 9000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Approximately $7,947.19 of electrical power service was stolen.

-Burglary from the 3400 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby. Two antique clocks valued at $3,000, a Husqvarna chainsaw, and a flat screen TV valued at $100 were stolen.

-Indecent exposure from the 300 block of Shelby County 24, Montevallo.

-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Deerwood Lake Drive, Harpersville. Various wines valued at a combined $131 were stolen.

-Criminal trespass from the 200 block of Narrows Reach, Birmingham. A Ruger firearm was recovered.

-Domestic violence-assault-attempted from the 100 block of Reach Way, Birmingham. A Ruger firearm was recovered.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from the 3500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A 2013 Jaguar XJ 3.0 was damaged.

-Incident from the 800 block of Shelby County 109, Wilsonville. A concrete wall was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5900 block of Messer Airport Highway, Birmingham. A Taurus 9-millimeter handgun was confiscated.

-Incident from the 1800 block of Crenshaw Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 1200 block of Shelby County 97, Columbiana. A syringe with a liquid substance (.3 cc’s, 6 grams), a clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance (less than .10 gram) and a metal socket and bottle cap with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Wild Ivy Lane, Maylene.

-Identity theft from the 800 block of Overlook Road North, Tuscaloosa.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Blackstone Court, Chelsea. An iPad valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 332, Pelham.

Sept. 3

-Harassment from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.

-Welfare check from U.S. 280 West at Home Depot.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Linwood Road, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Forest Parks Road, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Turtle Point, Shelby. Two white lattice panels valued at $60 were damaged.

-Harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 4000 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-burglary first degree, possession of burglar’s tools from the 1100 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Lovett Lane, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 700 block of Heatherwood De., Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Smith Drive, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1000 block of Dunsmore Drive, Chelsea.

Sept. 4

-Theft of property from Waxahatchee Road, Shelby. Five life jackets valued at $250, five tackle boxes with contents valued at $1,500 and an Interstate Deep Cycle battery valued at $175 were stolen.

-Burglary from the 300 block of Shady Acres Road, Alabaster.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 40 block of Swann Drive, Birmingham. A Charles Daly shotgun valued at $300, Ruger .380 semi-automatic pistol valued at $300, Double Tap 9-millimeter Derringer valued at $450, Black & Decker Matrix Tool with accessories valued at $400, earring organizer and contents valued at $100 and a Samsung tablet valued at $100 were stolen.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. An Xbox, LG stereo system and Forza Horizon 3 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Eagle Ridge Court, Birmingham. $1,077.21 was stolen via a fraudulent transaction.

-Domestic violence-assault, harassing communications from the 43000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. A pair of dentures valued at $500 were damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass from the Shelby County Courthouse. A capsule with the wording “Xtampza ER” was reported.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Selkirk Drive, Birmingham. Money in the amount of $55.18 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1000 block of First Street North, Alabaster. A clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance (1 gram) was confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 5200 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 600 block of Camp Branch Road, Alabaster.

-Harassment from the 60 block of AL Youth Drive, Sterrett.

Sept. 5

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Truss-Curry Circle, Shelby. Two heavy equipment tie-downs valued at $100, a 20-foot heavy chain valued at $200, a heavy duty trailer cotter pin valued at $30 and a Milwaukee 18V grease gun valued at $300 and a tag light valued at $30 were stolen. Wiring was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. A single-wide mobile home was burned.

-Assault second degree from the 0 block of Truss Curry Circle, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. An iPhone 7 valued at $500 was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 4000 block of Stonehaven Circle, Birmingham. Two Visa gift cards valued at $6,800 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 90 block of Market Place Circle, Calera.

-Trespassing from the 0 block of Truss-Curry Circle, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 500 block of Shelby County 406. A glass pipe with white residue was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Blackstone Court, Chelsea. A Coke can with burnt residue, a syringe and an LG cell phone with a damaged screen were confiscated.

-Disorderly conduct from the 800 block of Doug Baker Boulevard.

-Property damage from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A spotlight was damaged.

