September 22, 2020

This map shows the location of the planned road closure. (Map data / © 2020 Google)

ALDOT announces lane closure in Wilsonville

By Staff Reports

Published 11:48 am Tuesday, September 22, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

WILSONVILLE – Weather permitting, as of Monday,  Sept. 21,  the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the southbound lane of Alabama 25 from mile marker 138.440 to mile marker 138.958 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily through Friday, Sept. 25 to saw cut existing EOP and to pour curb and gutter.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Maintenance Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit Dot.state.al.us.

