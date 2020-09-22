Chamber to hold 2020 Public Safety Awards

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County’s leading law enforcement officers and firefighters will be recognized during The Shelby County Chamber’s Annual “Public Safety Awards” program sponsored by Southwest Water Company and co-sponsored by The UPS Store on Caldwell Mill and Turner Promotions. The 2020 program will be held virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 10-11:30 a.m. Registration for this program is required and can be made by contacting the Chamber directly at 205-663-4542.

“We reached out to all of the public safety departments throughout Shelby County to encourage them to join us for this event so we could recognize the work which they do in helping to make Shelby County one of the safest in the state of Alabama,” Pari Barzegari, the Chamber’s director of community and career development, shared.

“Each of the 2020 nominees were submitted by their respective departments, and the nominee profile included information about their professional experience, accomplishments and community impact. The information received on each nominee will be shared during the program,” Barzegari continued.

“All of us who live here in Shelby County appreciate the outstanding quality of life we’re fortunate to have,” Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer said. “A significant aspect of that quality of life is the safe environment which is created by the outstanding men and women who serve in law enforcement and as firefighters. In hosting these 2020 Safety Awards—and recognizing the 2020 recipients from each department—we also want to acknowledge the tremendous teamwork that goes into a successful public safety department.”