expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2020

Elvin H. “Sonny” Hodges

By Staff Reports

Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Elvin H. “Sonny” Hodges
Chelsea

Elvin H. “Sonny” Hodges, of Chelsea, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sherie Hodges; sons, Ray (Rosanne) Davies, Kevin Hodges and Timothy Hodges; daughter, Wendy (Doyle) Davis; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Sonny was the owner of Hodges Sign Company and retired last year. Some other business ventures through the years include two restaurants, a mobile home rental property and boat storage facility. His love of fishing helped him achieve the honor of catching a 25.98 lb. World Record hybrid stripe bass in 1996.

Many friends were made through his occupation, church and hobbies, which included hunting and fishing.

His family would like to express their deep appreciation for love, attention and prayers given by friends, family and many others in the medical field.

We are thankful to know he is now healed and in the presence of the Lord. A private family service will be held at Alabama National Cemetery in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Alabama/Gulf Coast Chapter, 3500 Blue Lake Drive, Birmingham, AL 35243 or a charity of your choice.

 

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Old Baker Farm Pumpkin Patch opens Sept. 26

280 Main Story

Mt Laurel second grader sings at big-name Nashville venues

280 Main Story

Bow hunting coming to Oak Mountain State Park

Birthdays

‘Madear’ celebrates her 95th birthday

Montevallo

UM named among South’s most beautiful colleges

280 Reporter

Chamber to hold 2020 Public Safety Awards

News

ALDOT announces lane closure in Wilsonville

280 Reporter

Planning Commission OKs rezoning request for gas station development

Community Columnists

Vining spreads laughter, goodness

Helena

Off duty Helena officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash

280 Main Story

Free county landfill day set for Saturday, Oct. 3

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster approves $85.7M budget, including funds for police, parks, road improvements

280 Reporter

Elks Lodge makes donation to SCSO for Project Lifesaver

Helena

Planning commission to hear rezoning request for land in Helena tonight

News

Photos: Hurricane Sally leaves destruction

280 Main Story

The Meadows at Harpersville officially opens

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster man charged with child pornography possession, intent to distribute

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster library announces October events

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster police investigating deadly shooting at party

280 Main Story

Jackets swarm Fayetteville in first home game

280 Main Story

Briarwood remains perfect in region play

Columbiana

Demopolis finishes strong to pull away from Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel remains perfect in home win

Alabaster Main Story

Big first half lifts No. 1 Thompson in top-2 battle