Elvin H. “Sonny” Hodges

Elvin H. “Sonny” Hodges, of Chelsea, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sherie Hodges; sons, Ray (Rosanne) Davies, Kevin Hodges and Timothy Hodges; daughter, Wendy (Doyle) Davis; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Sonny was the owner of Hodges Sign Company and retired last year. Some other business ventures through the years include two restaurants, a mobile home rental property and boat storage facility. His love of fishing helped him achieve the honor of catching a 25.98 lb. World Record hybrid stripe bass in 1996.

Many friends were made through his occupation, church and hobbies, which included hunting and fishing.

His family would like to express their deep appreciation for love, attention and prayers given by friends, family and many others in the medical field.

We are thankful to know he is now healed and in the presence of the Lord. A private family service will be held at Alabama National Cemetery in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Alabama/Gulf Coast Chapter, 3500 Blue Lake Drive, Birmingham, AL 35243 or a charity of your choice.