September 22, 2020

‘Madear’ celebrates her 95th birthday

By Staff Reports

Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

On Sept. 7-8, Martha Alexander Adams, a resident of Pelham, celebrated her 95th birthday.

Adams, known affectionately as “Madear,” also celebrated being the matriarch of five generations—12 children, 31 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren.

The joyous event was hosted by her children with family and friends joining in the festivities exercising social distancing. Adams was crowned the Queen Matriarch and adorned with a beautiful tiara. She radiantly sat on her front porch greeting well-wishers while posing for pictures with her children and their families.

Being from a large family, family and friends living in Texas, Ohio, Georgia and within Alabama were able to share in the celebration by connecting via Zoom to express birthday well-wishes with the matriarch. During the Zoom meeting, family members were asked to use one word to describe Madear. Some responses were “Iconic, beautiful, loving, caring, sweet, faithful, determined and God-fearing.”

Adams enjoyed her two-day celebration surrounded by her family and friends while receiving royal treatment, as she deserves. She wants everyone to know that she appreciated and thanks you for your gifts and birthday wishes.
Madear, your family loves you and thank God for you every day!

