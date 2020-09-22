Old Baker Farm Pumpkin Patch opens Sept. 26

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE — Perhaps the best place to find that picture-perfect pumpkin is at Old Baker Farm’s Pumpkin Patch this fall. The patch is scheduled to open to the public starting Saturday, Sept. 26 and lasting through Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. until dark.

Admission is $10 cash or $12 for credit or debit card purchases; the farm requests no checks, please. The price includes one pumpkin for each paid admission and all farm-related activities. Admission does not include vendor products or arts and crafts. Anyone can cut a sunflower for an additional $1.

“We are farmers, and we make a living growing crops,” said co-owner Pam Baker. “Without the public coming to our farm, we lose our source of income, and the public is very important to us. Our hearts are full of gratitude for people who come to our farm. We try to treat them respect, grace, and we literally pray over this farm every day especially when we know people are coming because we want families to be happy, safe and have a good time.”

Unfortunately this year, due to COVID-19, certain activities like the cotton bounce and horseback riding cannot be held but there are still plenty of activities planned. Baker said they are treating surfaces with an antimicrobial agent to keep customers safe. This includes such areas as the slide and the trackless train ride.

Masks are recommended at food serving areas, in the restroom areas and on hayrides. Hay bales and steps are being spaced farther apart to encourage social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available at various locations throughout the farm.

No smoking or alcohol is allowed on the premises.

“We’re just trying to do common sense things that the CDC recommends,” Baker said.

For more specific details on farm hours, visit the webpage at Oldbakerfarm.com/pages/the-pumpkin-patch.

Other activities to come at Old Baker Farm include:

Western Cowboy Day, Oct. 10-11

Cotton Pickin’ Celebration, Oct. 24-25

Christmas Tree Farm open the day after Thanksgiving through Dec. 24.

Old Baker Farm is located at 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville and may be reached at Oldbakerfarm.com or on Facebook.