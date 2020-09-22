expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2020

Anfernee Jordan Brown, left, and Vontarious Dameko Brown were arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at a party in Alabaster on Sunday, Sept. 20. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Two charged with attempted murder in deadly Alabaster shooting

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:36 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

ALABASTER – Two arrests have been made following a shooting at a party in Alabaster during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 20, killing one and leaving another seriously injured.

The Alabaster Police Department announced the arrests of Anfernee Jordan Brown, 25, of Calera and Vontarious Dameko Brown, 24, of Wilton.

Both have been charged with attempted murder and are currently in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000 each.

“(These are two arrests) in the ongoing investigation into a shooting that took place early Sunday morning that resulted in a young woman being seriously wounded and a young man losing his life,” Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney said. “This investigation will take time to fully complete and will need the cooperation and support of the citizens of Alabaster to bring justice for these victims and their families.”

According to Rigney, the incident happened at a party in Alabaster at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Old Highway 31 near 10th Avenue S.E. That’s when multiple shots were fired, leaving one woman and a male shot several times when police arrived.

The 27-year-old male was pronounced dead on the scene, while the female had serious injuries and was immediately taken to UAB Hospital.

APD is currently investigating the shooting to figure out what started the incident and who is responsible. Currently, no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information about this shooting, the APD is asking that you call and speak with a detective at 205-663-7401 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 205-254-7777.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster ranked 39th best place to live in American

News

United Way kicks of 2020 fundraiser campaign

Helena

Church at Cahaba Bend collecting supplies for teachers

Helena

Scout Troop 2 cleans up Historic Harmony Cemetery

News

Pelham Parks and Rec announces Scarecrows in the Park contest

Alabaster Main Story

Two charged with attempted murder in deadly Alabaster shooting

Montevallo

UM waives admission test score requirement

280 Main Story

SEA assists nearly 1,200 during pandemic

280 Main Story

Old Baker Farm Pumpkin Patch opens Sept. 26

280 Main Story

Mt Laurel second grader sings at big-name Nashville venues

280 Main Story

Bow hunting coming to Oak Mountain State Park

Birthdays

‘Madear’ celebrates her 95th birthday

Montevallo

UM named among South’s most beautiful colleges

280 Reporter

Chamber to hold 2020 Public Safety Awards

News

ALDOT announces lane closure in Wilsonville

280 Reporter

Planning Commission OKs rezoning request for gas station development

Community Columnists

Vining spreads laughter, goodness

Helena

Off duty Helena officer seriously injured in motorcycle crash

280 Main Story

Free county landfill day set for Saturday, Oct. 3

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster approves $85.7M budget, including funds for police, parks, road improvements

280 Reporter

Elks Lodge makes donation to SCSO for Project Lifesaver

Helena

Planning commission to hear rezoning request for land in Helena tonight

News

Photos: Hurricane Sally leaves destruction

280 Main Story

The Meadows at Harpersville officially opens