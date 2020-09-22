expand
September 22, 2020

The University of Montevallo’s campus plan was developed by the Olmstead Brothers, famous for designing New York’s Central Park and other famous landmarks. (Contributed)

UM named among South’s most beautiful colleges

By Staff Reports

Published 12:52 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

The University of Montevallo has been named one of the most picturesque college campuses in the South by Southern Living magazine.

The publication recently released its 2020 list of the South’s Most Beautiful Colleges, which honored institutions in several states “where both the academics and aesthetics are impressive.”

Montevallo’s campus features brick-lined streets and sidewalks winding under lush oak trees and through manicured green spaces. Arched gateways welcome visitors at each of the University’s main entrances, and a mixture of historic and cutting-edge facilities fill the campus. UM’s campus plan was developed by the Olmstead Brothers, famous for designing New York’s Central Park, Atlanta’s Ponce de Leon Avenue parks and the grounds surrounding Biltmore Estate in North Carolina.

“It is gratifying indeed to have our beautiful architecture and grounds recognized by such a well-known, respected publication,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “Credit goes to our devoted and talented facilities staff who keep our Olmstead-designed campus aesthetically pleasing and inspiring for the students we serve at Montevallo.”

