September 22, 2020

United Way of Central Alabama kicked off its annual fundraising campaign recently to help those in need. (Contributed)

United Way kicks of 2020 fundraiser campaign

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – United Way of Central Alabama kicked off its annual fundraising campaign on Thursday, Sept. 10, with the theme “Because of You Hope Happens.”

Each year United Way partners with local organizations and city, business and community leaders to help support local partners and organizations providing services that help those in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s raining hope right here in Shelby County,” said Shelby County United Way Chair Martina Winston. “I think of the United Way as the umbrella with our agencies underneath, helping provide a safety net for individuals and families while weathering their own personal storms. Maybe you have been helped by the United Way, a partner, or a program.”

The campaign is designed to remind people that despite the global pandemic, people working to help others is what keeps hope alive.

In Shelby County, United Way supports a wide array of organizations that provide resources to those with disabilities, crisis assistance, academic opportunities to at-risk children, food for those who need it and other services.

“Folks by the thousands are turning to the United Way and our partners looking for help. The good news is, we know what to do. We’ve been down these roads before. We’ve been there with crises in the past, and we need you,” said United Way of Central Alabama CEO Drew Langloh. “If you have thought about giving before and haven’t been a donor, this is the year that nobody can be on the fence.

“The needs are unparalleled in any given year. The good news is, the United Way knows what to do, how to do it, and who to help. We just need you in the game with us.”

To learn more about United Way of Shelby County, visit Shelbyal.com/644/United-Way-Agencies.

